Rising gas prices may lead to fewer volunteer firefighters responding to calls

The national average to pay at the pump on Tuesday is $4.31, according to AAA . In North Dakota, it’s a little less than $4.

The rising cost of gas affects just about everyone — but a group that is especially feeling the heat is volunteer firefighters.

Volunteer firefighters in Burlington take their own vehicles when responding to emergencies. Chief Karter Lesmann says he thinks some volunteers may respond to fewer calls if the prices continue to rise.



“We’ll have a handful of them, for sure, that probably won’t make it to as many calls as they do now,” said Lesmann. “Just with the amount of time we require them to come here for the trainings and meetings and stuff.”

One volunteer firefighter travels from Minot and says the high gas prices make him wonder if he has to be at every call.



“For me to come all the way out here, or be on my way out here and get turned around because I’m not needed,” said Darren Anderson.

Lesmann says, right now, there’s no funding to help the 24 firefighters pay for their gas — but the department tries to help when it can.

“We try to do a stipend when people, when our firefighters are on calls, just to try and help them out a little bit,” said Lesmann. “But it doesn’t amount to a lot.”

The department also has a budget for firetruck fuel but the actual cost may end up being more.



“We try to run it on the high side, but with the increased call volume, obviously were at and above that last year,” said Lesmann. “This year, with the prices up at what they are, there’s a good chance we will probably top that again.”

Mutual aid calls may also present a problem in the future.



“We’re driving greater distances to go to these calls which is gonna cost a lot more for fuel, so we’re gonna have to be very cautious of that as well,” said Lesmann.

He says despite the rising costs, it won’t stop them from going where they need to.



“It’s a service we have to provide and we’re going to do everything to do that,” said Lesmann.

He added the department uses a couple of command vehicles to respond to calls, which cuts back on fuel costs for firetrucks.

The firefighters who drive the command trucks pay for the gas out of pocket.

