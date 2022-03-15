ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, ND

Rising gas prices may lead to fewer volunteer firefighters responding to calls

By Lauren Davis
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dSzmt_0egFNx5o00

The national average to pay at the pump on Tuesday is $4.31, according to AAA . In North Dakota, it’s a little less than $4.

The rising cost of gas affects just about everyone — but a group that is especially feeling the heat is volunteer firefighters.

Volunteer firefighters in Burlington take their own vehicles when responding to emergencies. Chief Karter Lesmann says he thinks some volunteers may respond to fewer calls if the prices continue to rise.

“We’ll have a handful of them, for sure, that probably won’t make it to as many calls as they do now,” said Lesmann. “Just with the amount of time we require them to come here for the trainings and meetings and stuff.”

One volunteer firefighter travels from Minot and says the high gas prices make him wonder if he has to be at every call.

“For me to come all the way out here, or be on my way out here and get turned around because I’m not needed,” said Darren Anderson.

Lesmann says, right now, there’s no funding to help the 24 firefighters pay for their gas — but the department tries to help when it can.

BNSF: We own the Rail Bridge, we still plan to replace it

“We try to do a stipend when people, when our firefighters are on calls, just to try and help them out a little bit,” said Lesmann. “But it doesn’t amount to a lot.”

The department also has a budget for firetruck fuel but the actual cost may end up being more.

“We try to run it on the high side, but with the increased call volume, obviously were at and above that last year,” said Lesmann. “This year, with the prices up at what they are, there’s a good chance we will probably top that again.”

Mutual aid calls may also present a problem in the future.

“We’re driving greater distances to go to these calls which is gonna cost a lot more for fuel, so we’re gonna have to be very cautious of that as well,” said Lesmann.

He says despite the rising costs, it won’t stop them from going where they need to.

“It’s a service we have to provide and we’re going to do everything to do that,” said Lesmann.

He added the department uses a couple of command vehicles to respond to calls, which cuts back on fuel costs for firetrucks.

The firefighters who drive the command trucks pay for the gas out of pocket.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Two Minot homes evacuated due to fire, natural gas leak

A garage fire and natural gas leak caused two homes in northwest Minot to be evacuated Tuesday evening. The Minot Fire Department responded to a report of an explosion in a garage at 1221 5th Avenue Northwest around 6:48 p.m. When crews arrived, they quickly extinguished the blaze. While on the scene, firefighters noticed the […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Two separate early morning fires in southeast Minot damage two homes

Minot fire crews were busy early Monday morning dealing with two separate fires within an hour of each other. In fact, some of the firefighters at the first blaze had to leave to help deal with the second incident. Around 12:21 a.m., Minot firefighters first responded to a fire at 607 7th Street Southeast. On […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Morton County load restrictions on county roads start March 18

Annual load restrictions on all paved county roadways in Morton County go into effect March 18. The county also announced any restrictions on gravel roads will be put into effect as needed. Essentially, all paved Morton County roads will have a 6-ton per axle, 80,000-pound maximum restriction except for except for a handful of roads. […]
MORTON COUNTY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minot, ND
Cars
State
North Dakota State
City
Minot, ND
City
Burlington, ND
Minot, ND
Crime & Safety
KX News

BNSF: We own the Rail Bridge, we still plan to replace it

BNSF Railway put it bluntly in its response: “First and foremost, BNSF has clear title to the bridge … and [it] has been continuously operated by Northern Pacific Railroad’s successors, including BNSF, since at least 1883.” In other words, BNSF said the bridge is legally ours and we plan to replace it. In February, a […]
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
KX News

Lincoln residents petition state auditor for a review of city’s finances

North Dakota State Auditor Joshua Gallion says his office will audit the city of Lincoln’s finances following a petition from the city’s residents calling for the audit. Under North Dakota law, the state auditor’s office can be called on to audit or review a political subdivision if enough qualified voters of that entity request the […]
LINCOLN, ND
KX News

Monthly car seat check-ups offered to parents around North Dakota

When traveling with little ones, you want to make sure they are safe. Parents are encouraged to attend car seat check-ups. “Car crashes are the number one causes of injury and death to children nationwide. So it’s important that parents are using their car seats, but they may not be using them correctly,” said Dawn […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Volunteers#Volunteer Firefighters
KX News

Wind turbines decommissioned after 20 years of service

In North Dakota, energy is reliant  on environmental sources.   “You need the coal, you need the gas, it all ties in together,” Basin Electric Operations & Maintenance supervisor Patrick Hurt. Now, the community is taking one final glance at one of the two original wind turbines that started the path for wind energy for […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KX News

Officer injured in attack at the Bismarck Airport

A police officer was injured Monday in an attack at Bismarck Airport. Police say the officer was called to check on a man who was bothering passengers waiting in the security line. The officer told the man he would have to leave the airport if he didn’t have an airline ticket. The man then charged […]
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KX News

2 injured in crash on Highway 68

UPDATE: The North Dakota Highway Patrol has listed the names of the men involved in the single-car crash on Saturday. The men were listed as Charles, the driver, and Nathaniel Steed, the passenger, from Colorado City, AZ. ORIGINAL STORY: Two Arizona men were injured in a single car crash on Highway 68 in McKenzie county […]
MCKENZIE COUNTY, ND
KX News

St. Patrick’s Day partiers urged to use ND Sober Ride to get home

If you’re planning to party during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, you may want to keep ND Sober Ride in mind. ND Sober Ride is a North Dakota program aimed at removing impaired drivers from the road. One of its strategies is to offer discounted Lyft rides home March 17-21, or while the discount ride […]
CARS
KX News

SkyWest ordered to maintain air service to Jamestown, Devils Lake

SkyWest Airlines has been ordered by the U.S. Department of Transportation to continue serving the Jamestown and Devils Lake areas until the end of its June 2023 contract. In addition to North Dakota, the order also affects SkyWest service to 27 other communities in multiple states. On March 9, SkyWest said it would discontinue service […]
DEVILS LAKE, ND
KX News

Juvenile arrested, suspected of having stolen gun after shots fired call

A 17-year-old male is in custody after police say they received a call of shots fired in northwest Minot and found him with a stolen gun. Investigators believe shots were fired during a confrontation between two groups of people around 10:28 p.m. Monday, according to Minot police. At some point during this confrontation, several people […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

KX News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
587K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy