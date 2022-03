FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – For the next few days, you’ll probably notice a lot of college basketball fans in Fort Worth. Dickies Arena is one of the arenas hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. “We’re excited, won it at all last year and want to do it again this year,” Baylor fan Mike Skaggs said. “I think we have a chance!” Wednesday, the Skaggs family took in Baylor’s practice before heading to Joe T. Garcia’s for dinner. “I love seeing all the Baylor fans and all the Kansas fans,” Skaggs said. “Lots of college basketball fans here in town.” Fans’ spending...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO