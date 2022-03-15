ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Port Vale assistant Andy Crosby hails Kian Harratt’s ‘love of scoring goals’

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTWCy_0egFNK6p00

Port Vale assistant manager Andy Crosby likened Kian Harratt to a young Billy Sharp after the striker came off the bench to score a brace in a 3-1 win against Mansfield.

Harratt replaced James Wilson in the 72nd minute with the scores level and stuck two quickfire goals to make it three home league wins on the bounce for Vale.

The 19-year-old took his goal tally to four in all competitions this season and Crosby, who remains in charge in the absence of Darrell Clarke due to a close family bereavement, drew comparisons with prolific veteran Sheffield United striker Sharp.

“You can see he’s a natural goal-scorer,” Crosby said of Harratt.

“I was lucky to play with a young Billy Sharp when I was at Scunthorpe and I see similar traits in him.

“I see hunger, the love of scoring goals and the way he wants to celebrate.”

Wilson had earlier cancelled out Rhys’ Oates’ 22nd-minute opener, striking the ball across goalkeeper Nathan Bishop, who will have been disappointed with his attempt to save it, and into the bottom right corner.

Crosby was impressed with the character shown by his team.

“We had to respond to conceding the first goal, but I thought the energy, the drive, the commitment, the quality that we played the game with was a joy and it was important that we built on Saturday (the 4-1 home win over Crawley),” he said.

“We’ve got to string a number of results together, so I’m delighted with how the players took on board what we’ve been trying to do and how we’ve been looking at improvements, so credit to every single one of them.”

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough was left to rue missed opportunities as they fell to a second consecutive defeat on the back of a 14-match unbeaten run.

The loss followed their 3-2 defeat away at Tranmere on Friday and they dropped below Vale into 10th place in the table, with both teams on 56 points, four outside the play-off places.

“We’ve been very strong at the back but we’ve now conceded six in two games away from home,” Clough said.

“I think three people challenged for the ball for their second goal and none of them won it.

“But, even after that, it was a little bit lucky.

“Nathan Bishop makes a great save, it ricochets and then Harratt’s putting it into an empty net.

“I think it’s fair to say we didn’t get a break tonight.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigel Clough
Person
Nathan Bishop
Person
Kian Harratt
Person
Billy Sharp
Person
Andy Crosby
Person
James Wilson
Person
Darrell Clarke
newschain

No new worries for Port Vale ahead of Mansfield clash

Port Vale appear to have no fresh injury problems ahead of Tuesday’s Sky Bet League Two home clash with Mansfield. Vale defender James Gibbons is out due to ankle ligament damage suffered earlier this month. Defender Dan Jones (hamstring) and goalkeeper Lucas Covolan (back) are also sidelined, along with...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Driven by success! Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Manchester United in brand new £200,000 Aston Martin ahead of Atletico Madrid tie - having netted incredible hat-trick against Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated in style following his hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur - after arriving to Manchester United training in a brand new £200,000 supercar. The Portuguese star netted a treble against Spurs on Saturday to secure a 3-2 win at Old Trafford and boost his side's hopes of claiming a top four spot at their opponents' expense.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vale
newschain

Kian Harratt at the double as Port Vale hit back to beat Mansfield

Substitute Kian Harratt scored a second-half brace as Port Vale came from behind to beat Mansfield 3-1 and leapfrog their opponents in the League Two table. Rhys Oates put the Stags in front in the 22nd minute, but the hosts soon equalised through James Wilson’s strike and clinched the win through Harratt’s late double.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Tom Beadling banned for Barrow’s Cumbrian derby clash with Carlisle

Barrow midfielder Tom Beadling will sit out Saturday’s League Two derby clash with Carlisle after being sent off in midweek. Beading was dismissed for a second bookable offence during Tuesday night’s potentially crucial 1-0 win at bottom-of-the-table Scunthorpe and must serve a one-match ban. His place could be...
SOCCER
newschain

Carel Eiting could return for Huddersfield’s clash with Bournemouth

Huddersfield midfielder Carel Eiting is hoping to return to contention for the home game against Bournemouth. Dane Eiting missed the midweek defeat at Millwall due to a minor foot problem, while Chelsea loanee Tino Anjorin is pushing for his first start for the club. Head coach Carlos Corberan could be...
SOCCER
newschain

Bruno Lage urges Wolves to keep going

Bruno Lage has refused to consider Wolves being in the race for Champions League football, saying his team’s target is to “maintain what we are doing”. Wolves welcome Leeds to Molineux knowing victory will take them above Tottenham and West Ham into sixth spot in the Premier League and only two points shy of fourth-placed Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Southend United 0-3 Dagenham & Redbridge

Dagenham brought Southend's unbeaten National League run to an end with a comfortable win at Roots Hall. The Daggers got off to a flying start to lead inside five minutes when Matt Robinson's effort deflected into the net off Southend defender Will Atkinson. Southend cleared Paul McCallum's shot off the...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
124K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy