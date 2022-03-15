Local eateries prepare ahead of Restaurant Week

Local restaurants in Chemung County will unveil new specials and prepare ahead of this year’s Restaurant Week starting this Friday, March 18th.

While COVID has affected many local eateries, the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce President, Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal, said she is optimistic about the turn-out.

“The Chamber along with Elmira Downtown Development, they’ve gone out to area restaurants, so they’re really uping the game on social media,” said Herrick-McGonigal. “We’re just about to announce, release our commercials as well as we’re gonna be doing some billboard advertising, and delivering tabletop advertising to our participating restaurants,” she added.

Though New York State no longer requires masks , one local Bar Manager says things are slowly getting back to normal for them.

“We actually had to shut down multiple times, and just doing to-go orders,” said Bridge. “And then when we were able to re-open, people we’re still afraid to come out,” she added.

Barb’s Soup’s On Cafe’ is taking part, and a staple in the community, she’s happy to welcome patrons back.

“Being that everything’s kind of relaxed now with COVID, it gives people the opportunity to come in, you know, sit down and enjoy the meal,” said McClure. “And so I’m looking forward to people getting out more, coming to see us more, getting us a little busier than we’ve been, and we’re definitely gonna appreciate that,” she added.

McClure says she and her staff are looking forward to greeting patrons this Restaurant Week starting March 18th till March 27th.

