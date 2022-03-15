ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

Local eateries prepare ahead of Restaurant Week

By Van Delbridge
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BCamb_0egFN44S00

Local restaurants in Chemung County will unveil new specials and prepare ahead of this year’s Restaurant Week starting this Friday, March 18th.

While COVID has affected many local eateries, the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce President, Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal, said she is optimistic about the turn-out.

“The Chamber along with Elmira Downtown Development, they’ve gone out to area restaurants, so they’re really uping the game on social media,” said Herrick-McGonigal. “We’re just about to announce, release our commercials as well as we’re gonna be doing some billboard advertising, and delivering tabletop advertising to our participating restaurants,” she added.

Though New York State no longer requires masks , one local Bar Manager says things are slowly getting back to normal for them.

“We actually had to shut down multiple times, and just doing to-go orders,” said Bridge. “And then when we were able to re-open, people we’re still afraid to come out,” she added.

Barb’s Soup’s On Cafe’ is taking part, and a staple in the community, she’s happy to welcome patrons back.

“Being that everything’s kind of relaxed now with COVID, it gives people the opportunity to come in, you know, sit down and enjoy the meal,” said McClure. “And so I’m looking forward to people getting out more, coming to see us more, getting us a little busier than we’ve been, and we’re definitely gonna appreciate that,” she added.

McClure says she and her staff are looking forward to greeting patrons this Restaurant Week starting March 18th till March 27th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Local Saint Patrick’s Day Celebrations

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Happy Saint Patrick’s Day! There are many local businesses, clubs, and restaurants celebrating the holiday. Here are a few with celebrations on the 17th: Many are serving traditional American Irish meals for the holiday, including corned beef and cabbage, grilled Rueben, and cream of potato and leek soup. There will also be […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Lifestyle
Chemung County, NY
Sports
Elmira, NY
Restaurants
Elmira, NY
Food & Drinks
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
County
Chemung County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Food Drink#Covid#Bridge
WETM 18 News

New York facing shortage of Alzheimer’s caregivers

There may not be enough doctors or caregivers to take care of the estimated 410,000 New Yorkers living with Alzheimer's Disease in the future. An additional 44% more geriatricians will be needed based on the number of practicians in 2021, according to the Alzheimer’s Association (AA) 2022 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report.
ALBANY, NY
WETM 18 News

Water and Boat Safety Tips for the spring season in the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – As the weather begins to change and new seasons arrive more residents may be thinking about hitting the water. Before boarding a boat, you should consider getting certified to assure safety for you and other passengers. They should have boater, safety course that’s approved.” said Jeff Gray, Director, Chemung County Fire, […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Beware of ‘Pothole Season’ in the Twin Tiers

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Drivers beware, pothole season has arrived. According to AAA, this is as the season’s transition and temperatures begin to fluctuate in the Twin Tiers and across New York State. “In many parts of the country, winter roads will likely give way to pothole-laden obstacle courses,” AAA Director of Automotive Engineering Greg […]
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Rotary International partnering with Unity in the Community Rally to raise funds for Ukraine

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you’re looking to directly contribute to Ukraine, the Elmira Rotary Club is cooperating with its parent organization to raise funds for the nation. At the upcoming Unity in the Community rally, local members of Rotary International will be taking donations for the Rotary Foundation, the charitable arm of the organization. […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Pa. workplaces receive grants to improve digital skills

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced grants totaling nearly $900,000 to help Pennsylvania workers with the skills they need to help them succeed with technology skills used in today’s workplaces on March 17. The department selected 21 workplaces for Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grants, which will […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy