Santa Barbara County, CA

Hollister Fire up to 90% containment

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 2 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Hollister Fire that ignited on Saturday morning reached 90% containment as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said that the department hopes for 100% containment by Thursday morning.

Hand crews supported by two engines and two water tenders will be out fighting the fire on Wednesday, he added.

The fire had grown to roughly 120 acres as of Monday night.

The post Hollister Fire up to 90% containment appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Politics
Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

