Hollister Fire up to 90% containment

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Hollister Fire that ignited on Saturday morning reached 90% containment as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said that the department hopes for 100% containment by Thursday morning.

Hand crews supported by two engines and two water tenders will be out fighting the fire on Wednesday, he added.

The fire had grown to roughly 120 acres as of Monday night.

