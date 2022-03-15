ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psych-folk project the Singleman Affair debuts album number four at Constellation

By J.R. Nelson
Cover picture for the articleEven before local singer-songwriter Dan Schneider released his first album as the Singleman Affair in 2006, his psych-folk solo project had become a fruitful nexus for collaboration. Schneider has not only brought together amazing musicians—including folks from Mucca Pazza, the Cairo Gang, Califone, and Fruit Bats—to perform and record with him,...

#Psych#Constellation#The Cairo Gang#Califone#Fruit Bats#Cardboard Sangria#The Singleman Affair#Bandcamp
