Editorial: We Are Still in a Pandemic

It is up to all of us, including UC Berkeley, to ensure the inclusion of all students in the world-class education our school offers. This is not a burden that falls solely on those with disabilities or immunocompromised and high-risk campus community members. We recognize that some people are personally high risk or relationally high risk, meaning they have close connections to someone with a disability or immunocompromised friends and family. UC Berkeley lifting the mask mandate undermines its commitment to keep all students, staff and faculty safe, regardless of whether they have disabilities.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO