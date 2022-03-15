ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Editorial: We Are Still in a Pandemic

By LIWA SUN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of today, Tuesday March 15th, the student body received an email from “Interim President Wendell Pritchett.” In the email, it was announced that Penn will drop its indoor mask mandate for all non-classroom indoor spaces, effective immediately. This means...

