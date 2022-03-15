ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Two Ways You Might Be Disempowering Yourself

By Reviewed by Vanessa Lancaster
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is commonly assumed that everyone desires power, but this is not always true. Power aversion may be related to fearing responsibility and causing harm, leading to negative feelings like guilt. Power avoidance is also related to a negative view of powerful people and the belief that power can...

7 Reasons Narcissists Rarely Grow Emotionally

Narcissistic behavior often begins in childhood as a form of self-defense against feeling unloved. The resulting self-protective patterns can block narcissists from personal growth. Narcissistic personalities can change, but they have to be open to self-reflection and criticism and not get stuck in comforting delusions. One of the most frustrating...
Spotting Emotional Immaturity in High-Conflict Personalities

High-conflict personalities and people with Cluster B personality disorders tend to be emotionally immature. Recognizing the differences between emotional maturity and immaturity can help someone spot such individuals. Once recognized, steps can be taken to effectively deal with the relationships and set realistic expectations. As discussed in a previous article,...
How Does the Brain React to Loneliness?

The brain processes physical pain and emotional pain like loneliness in similar ways. Loneliness, bereavement, or relationship troubles can be just as disruptive or distressing as physical ailments. Intentional and routine prosocial behaviors can reduce loneliness in oneself and others. Have you ever been kicked in the gut and then...
3 Ways to Conquer Negative Beliefs About Yourself

Core beliefs are deeply held views that people have about themselves, others, and the world. They generally develop in childhood. Negative beliefs tend to get activated during difficult times and can impact mood. People can address these beliefs by challenging them, or acknowledging them and moving on to something else.
#Professions
Feeling deprived of affection was associated with important mental health outcomes during lockdown, study finds

Receiving less affection than usual during lockdown may have exacerbated loneliness and depression among US citizens, according to findings published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships. Compared to men, women who felt deprived of affection were especially likely to experience depressive symptoms. Therapists and mental health scholars have...
10 Ways Childhood Trauma Manifests in Adult Relationships

Children who experienced trauma sometimes struggle to learn the same boundaries and behaviors that others take for granted. Many people with childhood trauma later question their relationship patterns, asking, "Is this normal?" Going back to early childhood development often sheds some light on our adult behavior, specifically unhealthy patterns. Children...
Questions People Ask Google About Black People

Black people are amazing! A rich legacy of innovation, music, and culture runs rampant across the diaspora. We’ve been known to shake up the world with our resilience, fight back against social and economic injustice, and create some of the most advanced forms of technology that would go out to impact the world. Did you know a Black woman by the name of Mary Van Brittan Brown created the home security system in 1966? Legendary African American singer and songwriter, Chuck Berry, was responsible for ushering in the genre of Rock, although Elvis usually takes all the credit, and, Mansa Musa, a 14th-century African ruler of the Mali empire was once the richest man in the world, acquiring a boatload (that doesn’t even cut it) of wealth from land and gold obtained during his reign across West Africa.
Mental Health
Health
Relationships Struggle When Partners Lack Emotional Integrity—Here Are 4 Ways To Boost Yours

While communication is a cornerstone of any healthy relationship, being mindful of what you’re communicating is also crucial to consider. Even if someone is talking with you, if they're not authentically sharing what's happening in their head, real connection can be tough to strike. However, when someone is honest with themselves about their feelings and fair in sharing them, mental health experts say that person has emotional integrity, which is a key component for healthy connection. And, in fact, the absence of it less than ideal.
How Narcissists View Their Romantic Partners

Those low in narcissism tend to enhance their partner early in their relationship, but high narcissists don't. Narcissistic individuals, particularly men, tended to have partners who viewed them especially positively early in the relationship. The partners of narcissists may be missing out on the key relationship benefits of being enhanced.
Can an Interval Walk a Day Keep Dementia at Bay?

Aging does not equal dementia. Physical inactivity contributes to dementia risk as much as genetics. Interval walking improves memory and increases fitness, and therefore can reduce your risk of dementia. To many, dementia has become synonymous with aging. People are terrified of it—and for good reason. Alzheimer’s disease has the...
How Does Learning Change With Age?

Learning by association is an essential process in humans, animals and even plants. In humans, the ability to learn changes with age. Learning improves from childhood to adulthood, but declines in older adulthood. Learning is essential in everyday life. Whenever we make a choice, we need to know whether to...
Sighing for Better Reading Comprehension

New research shows that we sigh more when reading a paper text than we do when reading on an electronic device. Sighing while we read appears to prevent overactivity in the prefrontal cortex, which can interfere with reading comprehension. The blue light from electronic devices may suppress sighing and lead...
Where Does 'Unhealthy Perfectionism' Come From?

Unhealthy levels of perfectionism pass from parent to child. Perfectionism derives from different factors including genetics, temperament, and one's relationships. Perfectionism, in most cases, does more psychological harm than good. A new study published in the Journal of Research in Personality explains how unhealthy levels of perfectionism pass from parent...
How Do I Actively Re-mother Myself?

Sometimes we must be our own mother to meet our emotional needs as adults. There is no one perfect way to mother, and it's OK to make mistakes and be "good enough." The opportunities to actively be our own “good-enough” inner mother are endlessly creative and absolutely unique to each of us and our needs.
Living in Chaos: A Mental Health Perspective

This article is free of bias and is, in part, based on personal conclusions in line with those of currently accredited medical organizations and mental health professionals, including licensed psychiatrists and psychologists as attributed below. Though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, and I will share some relevant information regarding that experience within this article, I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional foranypotential issue, whether on your behalf or that of a loved one or associate, that requires attention.
How Emotionally Intelligent Are You?

Emotional intelligence enables you to use your emotions as well as the emotions of people around you to inform your interactions. Emotionally intelligent people tend to foster more successful relationships and work environments. There are ways to increase your emotional intelligence and improve your social interactions and relationships. When you...
How to keep money from tearing your friendships apart

Money is a touchy subject in relationships — even in friendships. If you make less than your friends, you may feel less-than; make more and you risk taking on too many financial favors or coming across as out of touch. Nearly half of millennial and Gen Z respondents in a 2017 PayPal survey cited money as impacting a friendship. A 2018 Credit Karma/Qualtrics survey found nearly 40 percent of millennials spent money they didn’t have and went into debt to keep up with peers. According to a 2021 survey from Insider, people would rather talk about current events, politics, and relationships before discussing money with their friends.
