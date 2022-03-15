ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Yankees’ Miguel Andujar focusing on baseball after recent assault

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

TAMPA — Less than a week after being robbed at gunpoint and assaulted at his farm in the Dominican Republic, Miguel Andujar is trying to keep his focus on baseball.

The Yankees utilityman still arrived at spring training on time Tuesday after avoiding serious injury last Wednesday despite allegedly being beaten by two individuals and robbed of a gold chain valued at around $7,000.

“Definitely a tough situation right there,” Andujar said through an interpreter. “What can you say when you go through something like that? But I’m good, I’m healthy. Thank God everything worked out well.”

Andujar said police have not yet found the individuals involved in the incident, which took place in his hometown of San Cristobal.

“They haven’t and honestly I’m focused on my job and being here,” Andujar said. “That’s the way I want to keep it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=201B9E_0egFLqqJ00 Miguel AndujarCharles Wenzelberg/New York Po

For Andujar, that means working out at third base (his natural position), first base and left field. The 27-year-old has started 44 career games in left field (37 last season), but just two at first base, which is where he was working Tuesday. Luke Voit and DJ LeMahieu the only other first basemen on the 40-man roster.

Andujar missed the second half of last season with a lingering wrist strain, which was the latest setback he has faced since his standout rookie season in 2018.

“I feel good and I’m here,” Andujar said. “I’m gonna let them try to figure out what kind of role I’m gonna have.”

Proving he can play multiple positions, in addition to improving offensively, will be key for Andujar as he fights for a bench role.

“He’ll get looks everywhere,” said manager Aaron Boone, who plans to play Andujar in the outfield in one of the Yankees’ first two Grapefruit League games. “I think it’s important to keep his versatility in play. … I think it’s important he keeps that flexibility, for him and for us.”

Additional reporting by Dan Martin

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees could be gearing up to trade home-grown infielder

Just a few days ago, the New York Yankees executed a trade with the Minnesota Twins, sending Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela on their way. Urshela was best friends with homegrown infielder Gleyber Torres, whose position is now in flux after general manager Brian Cashman extended Anthony Rizzo on a two-year, $32 million deal.
MLB
NJ.com

Gary Sanchez is better off gone, but still can win MVP, Yankees’ Zack Britton declares

TAMPA — Injured Yankees reliever Zack Britton was in bed and sleeping early Sunday night, so he woke up Monday to shocking news that his team’s roster has a completely new feel. A blockbuster trade sent catcher Gary Sanchez and infielder Gio Urshela to the Minnesota Twins for third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Luke Voit
NJ.com

Yankees giving very mixed signals at important position

TAMPA — The Yankees haven’t named a starting catcher. When manager Aaron Boone was asked about it, he was non-committal. When general manager Brian Cashman spoke about it, he deferred to Boone. And the new guy revealed little about it Tuesday. “Just come in ready to go, learn...
MLB
Bradenton Herald

Hal Steinbrenner: Yankees Are ‘Championship Caliber Team’

TAMPA — Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner believes that New York's current roster is capable of winning a World Series this season. Speaking to reporters after Wednesday's spring training workout, Steinbrenner was asked why he is optimistic about this club. "Because I think they have what it takes....
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Yankees’ Miguel Andujar robbed at gunpoint in Dominican Republic

New York Yankees outfielder Miguel Andujar was the victim of assault and armed robbery in the Dominican Republic, according to multiple reports. Andujar was attacked and beaten, and has a $7,000 watch stolen from him, according to Juan Arturo Recio of ESPN Deportes, shared and translated via Brendan Kuty of NJ.com. The report stated that three shots were fired, but Andujar was not hit and appears to be out of danger.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Grapefruit League
NESN

Why Kevin Millar Expects Red Sox To Contend For 2022 World Series Title

Kevin Millar is new to the NESN broadcast booth for 2022, and the former Red Sox first baseman and outfielder expects to be in for the long haul. Millar, who spent parts of three seasons in Boston across his 12-year Major League Baseball career, recently spoke to NESN.com about joining the NESN broadcast booth and shared his expectations for his former team this year.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Didi Gregorius ready to rebound with Phillies in 2022

Didi Gregorius is excited for the fresh start that comes with the 2022 season. After all, 2021 was a year to forget for the former New York Yankees shortstop. In his second season with the Philadelphia Phillies, Gregorius hit a career-worst .209 in 103 games. But there was a good reason why, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees reveal 1st bad injury news of spring training

TAMPA —The Yankees didn’t make it a week into spring training without losing a key player for the start of the season. The Yankees had to free up a 40-man roster spot Thursday for newly re-signed free agent Anthony Rizzo and their corresponding move was a little bit of a surprise:
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Empire Sports Media

Yankees Rumors: The latest on a potential Brett Gardner reunion

The New York Yankees have taken a more cost-efficient route this off-season, solving holes on the roster. While they did consume the contract of Josh Donaldson, which will pay him $50 million over the next two seasons, the Bombers have otherwise been conservative with their approach. The Yankees plugged their shortstop position with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Anthony Rizzo at first base, passing on Freddie Freeman and Carlos Correa.
MLB
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy