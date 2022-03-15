ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Daylight saving time may be on the way out — now what?

By Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
 2 days ago

The clock may be running out on daylight saving time — but what does that mean?

The US Senate on Tuesday voted unanimously to rescind the twice-a-year shift in our clocks, a controversial measure designed to maximize sunlight in the Northern Hemisphere.

Here’s a look at daylight savings time and how it could affect you if the House and President Joe Biden agree to scrap it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c4Bhe_0egFLoK500
If the Sunshine Protection Act is passed, Americans will no longer adjust the hour forward or backward.Getty Images/iStockphoto https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dzQjy_0egFLoK500 The House of Representatives will soon vote on the Sunshine Protection Act, which erases the biannual tradition of switching the clock.AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File
  • If the measure becomes law, the clocks would not “fall back” by one hour in November and remain at standard time permanently — without having to “spring ahead” in March, the bill says.
  • The US first adopted DST in 1918 during World War I and rescinded the following year, then brought back during World War II — but wasn’t regulated by the federal government until 1966, when Congress passed the Uniform Time Act.
  • In 1974, President Richard Nixon again pulled the plug, but the move proved so unpopular with Americans — including parents who feared sending their kids to school in the dark — that President Gerald Ford later hit the reset button.
  • Ben Franklin is widely credited with coming up with the idea of daylight savings time in a satirical piece in the Journal de Paris in 1784, National Geographic says .
  • Not all of the USA observes DST — Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico and US territories, including Guam and the US Virgin Islands are not affected by the twice-a-year clock change, the US Energy Department says .
  • If the Senate proposal — called the Sunshine Protection Act — is ultimately enacted, it wil take effect in the fall of 2023 and would mark the third time in US history that DST has been shelved.

New York Post

