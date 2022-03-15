Alabama APOLOGIZES for Banning ‘F’ Joe Biden License Plate

An alleged Capitol rioter has been arrested after a monthslong investigation led to him being accidentally outed by his co-worker—a fellow accused rioter. The FBI said John Gould went to check on his co-worker Jonathan Laurens last June after Laurens didn’t show up to work. At the time, Laurens was being interviewed by the FBI over storming the Capitol. The FBI then allegedly found texts between Laurens and Gould that showed Gould taking a selfie in the building’s Rayburn Reception Room. Surveillance photos from Jan. 6 allegedly showed Gould in a green jacket and “Team Trump” cowboy hat walking through the building, including out of the Rayburn Reception Room shortly before 3 p.m. Agents later staked out Gould’s workplace, where they spotted him in the same green jacket. He has been charged with illegal entry of restricted grounds and disorderly disruption of congressional proceedings.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO