Clancy: Louisiana's $4 billion surplus a huge opportunity — don't waste it

 2 days ago
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana has an embarrassment of riches, almost $4 billion in extra state and federal money. Some of that money is dedicated, but most of it can be spent — or invested. We...

Bill in Louisiana aims to remove two Confederate state holidays

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – State Representative Matthew Willard prefiled a bill on February 28 that would take two days off the list of legal holidays in Louisiana. HB248 would remove “Robert E. Lee Day and Confederate Memorial Day as legal holidays” in the state. As it currently stands in Louisiana, Robert E. Lee Day […]
LOUISIANA STATE
The Number of People in Louisiana Behind On Their Rent is Staggering

A new report by money management website, Stessa, identifies the states with the highest number of renters who fell behind on their payments in the second half of 2021. Renters, the study confirmed, are more likely to work in lower-wage occupations that have been the most disrupted by the pandemic (retail, hospitality, restaurants, etc.) and less likely to have savings or other assets to get through hard times. The Stessa study ranked states by the weekly average percentage of renters who reported being behind on their payments between July and December of 2021.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana legislature opens: Here's what they're facing in 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana's Legislature opens its 2022 regular session Monday with a welcome dilemma: how best to spend an influx of money the likes of which the state hasn't seen in years, while again debating familiar “culture war” issues involving transgender athletes, race, vaccine mandates and abortion.
LOUISIANA STATE
Budget passes overwhelmingly, despite transparency and billion-dollar surplus concerns

After two hours of debate, delegates overwhelmingly passed a $4.635 billion general revenue budget bill. Debate focused on two matters: whether delegates had truly had enough say-so in specific aspects of the budget for the coming fiscal year or whether much of the detail was worked out behind the scenes with the Governor’s Office and Senate leadership. And whether delegates should spend more time assessing the priorities for an anticipated billion dollars in surplus at the end of the current fiscal year.
BUSINESS
Your $1,657 social security checks won’t be taxed in 37 states – allowing millions of Americans to keep the full amount

RETIREES living in certain states will not be taxed on their $1,657 Social Security checks, allowing millions of Americans to keep the full amount. Social Security recipients are getting larger checks this year thanks due to the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). Recipients receive their benefits depending on their birthday, with...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Politics
Class-action lawsuit against Entergy for Ida failures, returns to state court

NEW ORLEANS — A class-action lawsuit against Entergy for its massive transmission failures during Hurricane Ida is heading back to state court. The Louisiana subsidiaries of the electric utility giant tried to get the case moved from Orleans Parish Civil District Court to federal court in New Orleans, but U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon agreed with plaintiffs who argued that there’s no federal jurisdiction in the case.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans residents living on toxic landfill score $75 million settlement

NEW ORLEANS — Current and former residents of Gordon Plaza, a New Orleans subdivision built on the site of a toxic landfill, scored a major legal victory on Monday. Per NOLA.com, Judge Nicole Sheppard ruled on Monday that the 5,000 residents named in a class-action lawsuit are entitled to $75.3 million for emotional distress and property damage.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana sheriff's office cuts applicant age requirements

SHREVEPORT, La. — SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A north Louisiana sheriff's office is lowering the age requirement aimed at increasing the department's ranks. Now individuals ages 18 and older can apply to join the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday. “If you can join...
SHREVEPORT, LA
