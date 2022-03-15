Clancy: Louisiana's $4 billion surplus a huge opportunity — don't waste it

A new report by money management website, Stessa, identifies the states with the highest number of renters who fell behind on their payments in the second half of 2021. Renters, the study confirmed, are more likely to work in lower-wage occupations that have been the most disrupted by the pandemic (retail, hospitality, restaurants, etc.) and less likely to have savings or other assets to get through hard times. The Stessa study ranked states by the weekly average percentage of renters who reported being behind on their payments between July and December of 2021.

