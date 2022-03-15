ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Higher education accrediting body gives its blessing to consolidating Pa. state universities

By Jan Murphy
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The regional higher education accrediting body has given its blessing to Pennsylvania’s two newly formed consolidated state universities. The Middle States Commission on Higher Education on Tuesday announced it approved accreditation for Commonwealth University and Pennsylvania Western University giving these newly formed institution’s degree-granting authority, effective July...

