Law Enforcement

Cop facing child porn charge after months-long investigation, Texas police say

By Mariah Rush
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA police officer in Texas has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography after a months-long investigation, Houston police announced. Justin Weber was arrested and charged following...

Miami Herald

Grandson charged after man comes home to find wife stabbed to death, Texas cops say

A Texas man returned from work to find his wife stabbed to death inside their Houston home, and now her 16-year-old grandson is in custody, police told news outlets. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a home in northern Houston on Wednesday, Feb. 23, to find 64-year-old Delia Arriaga dead, with apparent stab wounds, sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Texas State
TheDailyBeast

Couple Killed Man Who Skipped Line in Vegas Grocery Store, Cops Say

A dispute over a grocery store line led to the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in Las Vegas last November, police allege. Patrick O’Neal was angry when Daijenai Levi, 22, skipped in front of him in line at a convenience store. After the two got into a verbal fight and Levi apologized, an employee escorted O’Neal out—but not before he hurled an expletive at Levi. That’s when police say Levi left the store and returned with her partner, Isaiah Levi, 21, who shot O’Neal in the store’s parking lot. Isaiah allegedly told O’Neal that if he messed with his girlfriend, “I’ll shoot you again.” Security video showed Levi trying to retrieve the bullet casing from the parking lot before fleeing, cops said. The couple was eventually arrested last month in Killeen, Texas, and charged with conspiring to commit murder, open murder and burglary.
KILLEEN, TX
Rolling Stone

Chris Brown Rape Accuser Loses Lawyers After Texts Found on Phone

The unidentified woman who sued Chris Brown with claims he drugged and raped her on Diddy’s Miami Beach-based yacht has lost her legal representation after police uncovered text messages that complicate her case, sources confirm to Rolling Stone. A Miami Beach Police detective recovered the texts from the woman’s...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
People

Wash. Mom Allegedly Threw Malnourished 3-Year-Old Against a Playpen for Not Getting Dressed: Police

A mother in Washington state has been charged with several felonies after authorities say that she abused her 3-year-old child to the brink of death. PEOPLE confirms Sarah Lynn Morrill, 40, has been charged with unlawful imprisonment domestic violence, first-degree assault of a child domestic violence, third-degree assault of a child, first-degree criminal mistreatment domestic violence, and tampering with a witness. She is being held on $200,000 bond.
OLYMPIA, WA
Kansas City Star

Teacher, middle schooler seen hurling chairs during fight. Texas police investigating

Police in Texas are investigating a fight involving middle school students and their substitute teacher, which was caught on video. The incident happened on Wednesday, March 9, at DeSoto West Middle School outside Dallas. Videos that have been widely circulated on social media show a teacher and a student toss multiple chairs at each other during the altercation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Married Texas school superintendent is on administrative leave after being accused of assaulting his mistress when she refused to get an abortion: School board is accused of cover-up by two parents who were arrested for trying to expose charges

A Texas school superintendent is on an administrative leave after being accused by his mistress of trying to force her to abort their baby and then assaulting her when she refused, prompting the woman to obtain a protective order against him. The scandal in the Round Rock Independent School District...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

