Local doctor gives back to Ukrainian children and families through telemedicine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Russian airstrikes are becoming an all-too-common experience for people living in Ukraine.

Just last week, a children’s hospital was destroyed in a targeted attack.

Now, a Memphis doctor born in Ukraine is stepping up to help children who need care through telemedicine.

Dr. Anthony Sheyn works with St. Jude and Le Bonheur and is an associate professor at UTHSC.

He moved to the U.S. from Ukraine when he was eight years old, but said he still feels a connection to the country and the people living there.

“It’s hard to look at the images, but you have to,” Dr. Sheyn said.

Photos and videos of familiar landmarks and reminders of home. The destruction is hard to look at for Dr. Sheyn, who grew up in the western part of Ukraine.

“When you’re seeing pictures of the city where you grew up being leveled, these super beautiful European cities with 100-year structures gone forever. It is just awful,” he said.

That’s why when the doctor was given the opportunity to give back to affected Ukrainian children and families through telemedicine, he knew he had to do it.

“I think counseling with any catastrophic illness or event is certainly a pathway to more help and mindfulness and certainly will be necessary for each and every one of these people going through this,” Dr. Sheyn said.

Dr. Sheyn specializes in treating children with trauma, cancer, and sleep problems. He also is fluent in Russian and speaks a little Ukrainian.

He hopes that will help him to communicate with his future patients overseas.

“Right now, the general description is basically to help triage people and help them figure out if something can be delayed a lot of times in terms of treatment.”

Answering the call for help even when it’s not easy. Dr. Sheyn said as a doctor, it’s what he’s trained to do.

“I think as physicians, we were trained to be altruistic and to help where needed. And these children and people need quite a bit of help right now. So if I can offer it, I will do it,” he said.

Dr. Sheyn said there is still a need for more pediatricians and phycologists to help through telemedicine appointments.

He also said there are several donation campaigns anyone can get involved in to help support victims and provide food and supplies.

©2022 Cox Media Group