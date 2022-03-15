Formula 1 Stokes Growing U.S. Audience

Tickets for Austin's Formula 1 race at Circuit of the Americas go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.The U.S. Grand Prix, which estimated a record-breaking crowd of 400,000 attendees at its 2021 race, will once again hit the track in southeast Austin October 21-23. General admission and parking passes are not yet up for sale, but those looking for prime seating at the luxury racing venue can buy premium and bleacher tickets starting at $353 upon the Wednesday release.Premium tickets, which include seats on Turns 1, 2, 4, and 15, will go from $605-$1,641 for the entire three-day race weekend. Bleacher tickets on Turns 9, 12 and 19 sell from $353-$547. Click here to buy tickets.The race will be held in Austin through at least 2026 thanks to a five-year deal struck by F1 and COTA earlier this year. With interest booming from Netflix's "Drive to Survive" and a new Miami track debuting this year, it looks like the U.S. Grand Prix could enjoy more sellouts for years to come at the Austin venue.The F1 season, featuring stars including defending champion Max Verstappen and rival Lewis Hamilton, will kick off with the Bahrain Grand Prix March 18-20.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO