Formula 1 Stokes Growing U.S. Audience

By Owen Poindexter
 2 days ago
As it negotiates its next set of media deals, Formula 1 can now credibly say that it has awakened the sleeping giant: the U.S. market. The global racing series, which took in $787 million in Q4 2021, has seen its popularity accelerate since the release of Netflix’s “Drive to Survive” and...

Austonia

Circuit of the Americas releases tickets for 2022 US Grand Prix F1 race

Tickets for Austin's Formula 1 race at Circuit of the Americas go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.The U.S. Grand Prix, which estimated a record-breaking crowd of 400,000 attendees at its 2021 race, will once again hit the track in southeast Austin October 21-23. General admission and parking passes are not yet up for sale, but those looking for prime seating at the luxury racing venue can buy premium and bleacher tickets starting at $353 upon the Wednesday release.Premium tickets, which include seats on Turns 1, 2, 4, and 15, will go from $605-$1,641 for the entire three-day race weekend. Bleacher tickets on Turns 9, 12 and 19 sell from $353-$547. Click here to buy tickets.The race will be held in Austin through at least 2026 thanks to a five-year deal struck by F1 and COTA earlier this year. With interest booming from Netflix's "Drive to Survive" and a new Miami track debuting this year, it looks like the U.S. Grand Prix could enjoy more sellouts for years to come at the Austin venue.The F1 season, featuring stars including defending champion Max Verstappen and rival Lewis Hamilton, will kick off with the Bahrain Grand Prix March 18-20.
GeekyGadgets

Formula 1 to be broadcast in HDR on Sky Sports

Sky Sports has announced that Formula 1 will be broadcast with HDR for the first time, the 2022 Formula 1 season will be shown in UHD HDR. From this Friday the 18th of March you will be able to watch the start of the new Formula 1 season, the Bahrain Grand Prix takes place this weekend.
SkySports

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix: Formula One chief Stefano Domenicali says sport can put 'spotlight' on country's human rights record

Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali says the sport's decision to race in Saudi Arabia can help shine a "spotlight" on the country's human rights record. The new F1 season begins in Bahrain this weekend before the second race follows in Jeddah a week later, returning for a second Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after the country hosted the sport for the first time last year.
Daily Mail

