ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock County, TX

Lubbock County Sheriff looking for owner of black quarter horse

By Landry Sena
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QdVmX_0egFIYFy00

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has a new addition, but they’re trying to find her a new home.

A black quarter horse, standing at nearly 5 feet tall and gray in color, was found by a resident in southwest Lubbock late February but was just recently reported to the sheriff’s office. However, the owner is nowhere to be found.

If she’s not claimed on or before Saturday, she will go up for sale at a public auction on April 9th.

This kind of issue is fairly common, but it’s not always horses. Francisco Reyes with the Corporate Civil Division said the animals they find range from cows, horses, pigs, sheep, and even llamas.

“The people or the neighbors will hold on to the livestock until the owner can be found. But if it becomes an issue, they’ll call us. Then we’ll pick up the livestock and start an estray report,” he said.

If no one claims the animal before the owner claims him or her, a lot of times it will go to a rescue before being auctioned off.

And Reyes said the cause of these animals getting out is because of storms, bad fencing and abandonment.

If the horse does make it to the auction on April 9th, all of the money made off of her will go to the Lubbock Stockyards to make up for any fees needed to keep her there.

For more information visit the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

9 killed in USW van crash identified by DPS

ANDREWS and LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety identified the nine people who died after a van crash in Andrews County Tuesday evening. Six of the deaths were students and golf team members from the University of the Southwest, along with the team’s head coach, Tyler James, 26. The students […]
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Lubbock County, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Lubbock County, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Teen arrested after deadly infant shooting

The following is a press release: (LUBBOCK, TX) – A 14-year-old male is in custody, charged with manslaughter, following a Tuesday afternoon shooting in North Lubbock that left a four-month-old dead. Lubbock Police Officers responded to the 3600 block of Lehigh Street at 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, following reports of a shooting victim […]
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Livestock#Auction#Fencing#Nexstar#The Lubbock Stockyards#Office Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Gas line cut, traffic blocked 82nd and Vicksburg

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue evacuated homes and shut down traffic near 82nd Street and Vicksburg Avenue after a gas line was struck Thursday, authorities confirmed. Crews responded around 11:30 a.m. after a construction crew hit a gas line, according to LFR. Roads were shut down on 82nd Street from Utica to Vinton Avenue. […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lufkin police searching for missing 22-year-old

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man who suffers from mental health issues was reported missing by his mother in Lufkin. According to police, 22-year-old Javion Jones left his home on Lazy Oaks Street around 9 p.m. Monday just before the storms hit. His mother said that initially, she was not concerned because he sometimes leaves […]
LUFKIN, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LPD: Three injured in Tuesday morning crash

UPDATE: All of 130th Street and Slide Road has been re-opened. LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured and two people had moderate injuries after a crash Tuesday morning, according to Lubbock Police. Police said the call came in just after 9:00 a.m. to Slide Road and 130th Street. Multiple vehicles were involved. Authorities […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy