Lubbock County Sheriff looking for owner of black quarter horse

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has a new addition, but they’re trying to find her a new home.

A black quarter horse, standing at nearly 5 feet tall and gray in color, was found by a resident in southwest Lubbock late February but was just recently reported to the sheriff’s office. However, the owner is nowhere to be found.

If she’s not claimed on or before Saturday, she will go up for sale at a public auction on April 9th.

This kind of issue is fairly common, but it’s not always horses. Francisco Reyes with the Corporate Civil Division said the animals they find range from cows, horses, pigs, sheep, and even llamas.

“The people or the neighbors will hold on to the livestock until the owner can be found. But if it becomes an issue, they’ll call us. Then we’ll pick up the livestock and start an estray report,” he said.

If no one claims the animal before the owner claims him or her, a lot of times it will go to a rescue before being auctioned off.

And Reyes said the cause of these animals getting out is because of storms, bad fencing and abandonment.

If the horse does make it to the auction on April 9th, all of the money made off of her will go to the Lubbock Stockyards to make up for any fees needed to keep her there.

For more information visit the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page .

