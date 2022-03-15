ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Gov. Reeves signs bill targeting critical race theory

By Kyle Morris
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves this week signed into law a bill that limits conversations about race in classrooms as the state continues to target the teaching of critical race theory in schools. The measure, known as Senate Bill 2113, is titled "Critical Race Theory; prohibit" and makes no...

