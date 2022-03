Molly Yeh truly found her niche in the cooking world. According to Food Network, the media personality made waves when she released her memoir, "Molly On The Range: Recipes and Stories from an Unlikely Life on a Farm," in addition to her cookbook, "Yogurt." Her unique take on cooking partially stems from the fact that she "lives on a farm" on the border between Minnesota and North Dakota with her husband, whose family has farmed the land for five generations. From this charming setting, Yeh serves as the host of the show "Girl Meets Farm," though when she's not hosting for Food Network, she spends much of her time baking using the wheat gathered from her property, per her website.

