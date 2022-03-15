Election 2022: EC County Board District 29

EAU CLAIRE — Two candidates are running for Eau Claire County Board District 29, located in parts of the city of Eau Claire and the town of Washington. Missy Christopherson is the incumbent, Josh Stanley is the challenger.

What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as county supervisor?

Christopherson: I was born and raised in Eau Claire. My husband and I moved away for several years and returned over 11 years ago to raise our family. I have been a leader in my industry for 15 years. I have the ability to communicate and collaborate with people who have different beliefs and backgrounds. During my first term on the board I faced the challenge of learning a new job during a pandemic. I have worked to be a voice for the protection of our natural resources, meeting our goals for carbon neutrality and diversity and equity.

Stanley: I’m a former firefighter, and during my time in the fire service I had the opportunity to get involved in different aspects of budgeting on city and county levels. I currently own a small business and also have prior experience as a restaurant manager.

With my experience in business and budgeting in the public and private sector, I plan to bring fiscal responsibility, transparency, accountability and support for economic growth.

What is the biggest challenge facing the county?

Christopherson: One of our biggest challenges is serving our populations that are food and housing insecure. We have seen the demand for affordable housing, food pantries, and meals on wheels grow significantly during the last two years. Our homeless numbers are still growing. We need to work with our partners to find sustainable solutions to meet the growing needs of our community. Secondly, we need to keep working for carbon neutrality, not only for our county operations, but for the community as a whole.

Stanley: One of the biggest challenges is fiscal responsibility and transparency. We must start there if we are going to help our citizens in the short term and long term. From what I know, our debt currently sits around 35%. From my understanding, it should not be above 30%. We need to figure out where excess dollars are being spent and find ways to bring our debt ceiling down. We need to take a look at how we can better manage our citizen’s money and be able to make sure we are keeping as much of it in their pockets.

What is the best aspect of the county?

Christopherson: We chose to move back to Eau Claire because of the community and the nature around it. We have a diverse arts and music community. We are surrounded by beautiful parks, rivers and lakes. We also have people that are passionate about serving their community who work for the city and county and do what they can to help our community be a sustainable place where people want to visit and live. I am very grateful to be a part of that community.

Stanley: The greatest thing for me is our citizens, because they are the ones who truly have made it great by pouring their time, effort, money and lives into this county. It’s only what it is today because of the people who live here and who’ve taken pride in their community. Secondly, the mix between rural and city life. I enjoy that you can easily get away from the city in the county and also have a variety of options in the city. Lastly, I love all the lakes and rivers in our county, whether you’re a nature lover or just like going on a casual walk. There’s plenty of space for all different levels. I would love to continue to take care of lakes and rivers as a community and continue to improve them.