PITTSTON, Pa. — The Lackawanna Heritage Valley showed off plans to develop a six-mile stretch of its Lackawanna River Heritage Trail spanning from Taylor through Pittston. "I think it will be very important. As I said, we go up valley and up through Archbald and all the places up there, and it's a draw," said Edward Ameika, Duryea.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO