Beloved Netflix Series Delivers Massive Numbers With Final Season Debut

Netflix original series have been at the center of surprising cancellations over the past few years, but this latest one is sure to break the hearts of fans. On Friday, the streaming service announced (via Variety) that the live-action The Baby-Sitter's Club series will be ending after its second season, which debuted on the platform late last year. Based on Ann M. Martin's iconic book series of the same name, The Baby-Sitters Club followed the everyday adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), Dawn Schafer (Kydra Sanchez, taking over the role from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), and Karen Brewer (Sophia Reid-Gantzert), a group of tween girls who form their own babysitting business in their town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut.
