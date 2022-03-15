ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved Netflix Series Delivers Massive Numbers With Final Season Debut

By Charlie Ridgely
 2 days ago

This past week, fan-favorite historical drama The Last Kingdom came to an end on Netflix. The streamer renewed the series for a fifth and final season, bringing the story of Uhtred to a close. The acclaimed series may be over, but it's going out on a high note, delivering massive viewership...

