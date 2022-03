One Piece is setting the stage for another shocking Luffy loss with the newest chapter of the series! As the climax of the Wano Country arc draws dangerously near with each new chapter of the series, even more pressure has been put on Luffy's shoulders to somehow defeat Kaido before the island of Onigashima crashes down on the country of Wano below. Luffy has already lost to Kaido on two different occasions, so fans had been assuming that the third round against the Emperor would go a lot differently for Luffy given how the rest of the fights across the islands have shaped up.

