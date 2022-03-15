Ukrainian journalist working as Fox News freelance consultant killed amid conflict

© FOX News

A Ukrainian journalist who was working as a freelance consultant for Fox News was killed outside Kyiv this week amid the Russian invasion.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott informed network employees in a note provided to The Hill on Tuesday that Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova, 24, was killed in the same attack that killed cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and injured correspondent Benjamin Hall.

Scott said Kuvshynova had been helping the Fox News team on the ground for weeks, and called her “incredibly talented.”

“Sasha was just 24 years old and was serving as a consultant for us in Ukraine. She was helping our crews navigate Kyiv and the surrounding area while gathering information and speaking to sources,” Scott wrote.

“She was incredibly talented and spent weeks working directly with our entire team there, operating around the clock to make sure the world knew what was happening in her country,” she added.

Kuvshynova was killed when a vehicle used by her and Zakrzewski was struck by incoming fire on Monday. They were in the field with Hall.

Scott said she held off on announcing news of Kuvshynova’s death “out of respect for her family whom we have been in touch with throughout and we extend our deepest condolences to them.”

Scott included a photo of Kuvshynova, Zakrzewski and Fox News Foreign Correspondent ​​Trey Yingst in the field.

News of Kuvshynova’s death comes days after American photographer and videographer Brent Renaud was killed in Ukraine.

A field producer for Fox News posted a photo of Kuvshynova on Twitter on Tuesday, calling her “a beautiful brave woman.”

“In yesterday's attack near Kyiv, we have lost a beautiful brave woman - Oleksandra Kuvshinova - Sasha. She loved music and she was funny and kind,” Yonat Friling wrote in a tweet. “she was 24 years old. She worked with our team for the past month and did a brilliant job. May her memory be a blessing.”