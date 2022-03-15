ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin County, MS

Rankin County neighbors react to garbage rate increase

By Kayla Thompson
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZ2j5_0egFE95m00

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Rankin County neighbors will soon have to pay more for solid waste collection. On April 1, solid waste fees will go up in the county.

One neighbor said, “It’s pretty hard for people right now. We’re out here trying to work and do our thing, and it’s like we keep getting knocked down.”

Clinton garbage rates to increase

The Rankin County Board of Supervisors discussed the concerns during their meeting on Tuesday. They said they understand the community’s frustration.

The county and Waste Management entered a six-year agreement in October 2021, and the company gave one proposal, which would take the current rate of $11.16 to $16.90 per house.

Fees for service from the county have increased from $16.67 for people under 65 to $25. People 65 or older will now have to pay $20 a month.

The Board of Supervisors said they’re looking at future options to bring relief to homeowners.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Hearing set in Jackson garbage contract case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A hearing has been scheduled after Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba filed a complaint against the Jackson City Council over the garbage contract. Special Judge Jess H. Dickinson scheduled the hearing and status conference for 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 21 in Hinds County Chancery Court. The mayor filed a complaint […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MDOT to hold a litter cleanup in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will host a litter cleanup for Interstate 55 on Tuesday, March 22. The event will start 7:30 a.m. and end at 5:00 p.m. Law enforcements will be on scene to direct traffic, and message boards will be in place to alert drivers. Drivers are […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson receives $1M in community safety investment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders announced a two-year community safety initiative that was created in response to the upticks of violence in Jackson. City leaders attended the National League of City’s Municipalities Reimagining Community Safety Initiative this week, which will result in $1 million in investments through pass-through grant funding. This will also include […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

As Mississippi cities opt out of medical marijuana, business hopefuls shut out

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Mississippians hoping to start medical marijuana businesses are up against a new obstacle: city aldermen.  Despite voters overwhelmingly passing Initiative 65 to create a medical marijuan program in November 2020, the state supreme court struck it down on constitutional technicality. After months of uncertainty, Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rankin County, MS
Government
County
Rankin County, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Clinton, MS
WJTV 12

New federal investments alone won’t fix Mississippi’s aging sewer systems

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Four of the state’s larger cities – Jackson, Hattiesburg, Meridian and Greenville – are all under federal consent decrees to stop pollution from their worn down sewer and wastewater systems.  Even though they’ve already spent tens of millions of dollars combined on those facilities in recent years, and even with […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $6.7M from HUD

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced Mississippi will receive $6.7 million through the Continuum of Care (CoC) program, which will be administered through Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Funding is made available through a competitive process to distribute Fiscal Year 2021 funding to CoC grant recipients. In addition, approximately $77,000,000 […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Ridgeland Library funding: City, system try to move on

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The ongoing dispute between the City of Ridgeland and the Ridgeland Library may be ending soon. After withholding funds from the library after a display of LGBT books, the Board of Aldermen met to resolve the issue. Alderman Wesley Hamlin, Ward 6, said the situation strained the relationship between the city […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Greater Belhaven announces special election on property tax assessment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – All registered voters living in the proposed Greater Belhaven Community Improvement District will have the opportunity to vote on the creation of a Special Local Improvement Assessment District during an upcoming special election on Tuesday, April 5. Neighbors will decide on an additional property tax assessment of 6 mils to be used for […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Management#Waste Collection#Uban Construction#The Board Of Supervisors
WJTV 12

Adams County Sheriff’s Office shares tips on avoiding unwanted phone calls

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page released tips to avoid receiving unwanted phone calls. According to the post, you should know your rights. Deputies provided information from the Mississippi Public Service Commission to protect yourself and your home from unwanted phone calls.  According to the pamphlets, the first step […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg roads close for drainage, electric work

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two roads were closed in Hattiesburg on Thursday, March 17 for drainage and electrical work. West Hills Drive near Golf Course Road was closed for drainage work until about 3:00 p.m. West 4th Street from Hutchinson Avenue to Dixie Avenue was closed for electrical work. Detours are available by North 18th […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Town hall to focus on mental health

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Hinds Behavioral Health Services will host I Am “Mental Health” Fair and Town Hall on Saturday, March 26. The event will be held at the Hinds Behavioral Health Services parking lot and conference area from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy free health screenings, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

EMS Emergency: First responders ask state for support

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Although the pandemic seems to be on a decline, COVID-19 has caused problems for healthcare workers in Mississippi. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are in a state of emergency because of a personnel shortage. Officials said the pandemic has played a major role in the shortage. Many EMTs and paramedics have battled […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Mississippi governor makes first veto of the year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) vetoed House Bill 980 on Thursday, March 17. The bill would have allowed the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) to declassify a drug until the legislature came back in session. Mississippi Legislators met on Thursday to decide whether to override the veto. They decided not to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Former Rankin County deputy tax collector pleads guilty to embezzlement

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Rankin County deputy tax collector pled guilty to embezzlement in Rankin County Circuit Court. State Auditor Shad White said Tiffany Loftin’s guilty plea and sentencing were recorded on March 7, 2022. Loftin was arrested by Special Agents from the State Auditor’s office in November 2021. White said she embezzled nearly […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Village at Madison leasing more space

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Village at Madison will prelease for two additional buildings that will be built later this year. The Northside Sun reported the buildings will include retail, restaurant, and office space. Madison leaders approved the plan for the new buildings. Construction will begin this summer. The buildings will consist of 12,000 rentable […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Town hall to focus on youth violence, drug use

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Hinds Behavioral Health Services will host a town hall on youth violence and drug use on March 29. The event will be held on Facebook. Leaders in the community will discuss the correlation between drug use and violence amongst youth and young adults. They will also discuss community crime strategies, prevent […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Senate passes resolution to protect property rights

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) announced the Mississippi Senate voted unanimously to suspend legislative deadlines to clear the path for legislation which would codify Article 3, Section 17A of the Mississippi Constitution. The constitutional provision prohibits the state or local governments from taking private property through eminent domain and conveying it […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Watchdog group again sues mental health agency

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – A watchdog group tasked with overseeing the state’s psychiatric facilities is suing the Department of Mental Health for withholding information – again. Disability Rights Mississippi, a nonprofit organization that advocates for Mississippians with disabilities, filed its second lawsuit this year against the state Department of Mental Health (DMH) after the agency […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Senate OKs pay raise for teachers, House to vote

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi teachers would receive their largest pay raise in years, under a bill that the state Senate passed Thursday. The House still needs to pass the final version of House Bill 530 before it can go to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves for his expected signature, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. Mississippi has […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Terry Police Department hiring officers

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Terry Police Department (TPD) are hiring full-time and part-time police officers. The minimum qualifications are as follows: United States citizen At least 21 years of age Valid Driver’s License Honorable Discharge if Military Veteran Experienced officers are encouraged to apply. Those who wish to apply can call 601-878-5521 […]
TERRY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy