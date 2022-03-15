Rankin County neighbors react to garbage rate increase

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Rankin County neighbors will soon have to pay more for solid waste collection. On April 1, solid waste fees will go up in the county.

One neighbor said, “It’s pretty hard for people right now. We’re out here trying to work and do our thing, and it’s like we keep getting knocked down.”

The Rankin County Board of Supervisors discussed the concerns during their meeting on Tuesday. They said they understand the community’s frustration.

The county and Waste Management entered a six-year agreement in October 2021, and the company gave one proposal, which would take the current rate of $11.16 to $16.90 per house.

Fees for service from the county have increased from $16.67 for people under 65 to $25. People 65 or older will now have to pay $20 a month.

The Board of Supervisors said they’re looking at future options to bring relief to homeowners.

