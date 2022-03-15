ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashua, NH

Nashua, NH Pastor facing child pornography charge

By Boston25News.com Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYd9x_0egFDAvT00

NASHUA, N.H. — A pastor in Nashua, NH has been arrested and charged in connection with an extensive child pornography investigation.

Police in Nashua Tuesday arrested 46-year-old Pastor Stephen Bates at the Bible Baptist Church.

Investigators say that church has been connected to several investigations beginning in 2016, when they were contacted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children with a cybertip indicated child pornography had been accessed by an IP address at the church.

Similar cybertips were received in 2017.

Investigators also connected an IP address at the church during a Homeland Security Investigation in 2019 in Denver, a child pornography investigation in Tallahassee, Florida in 2020, and a Homeland Security Investigation in Blaine, Washington in 2021.

Police say Pastor Bates has been contacted several times and has been considered a person of interest in earlier investigations, but police say it wasn’t until Tuesday that there was sufficient evidence to charge him.

Pastor Bates is facing a charged of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Images.

During his arrest, police found two flash drives containing “numerous images of child pornography.” They say more charges are expected as the investigation continues and more evidence is analyzed.

Bates’ bail is set at $3,000 cash. A Class A Felony is punishable up to 15 years in State Prison.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Parents and grandmother charged in infant’s death

TREVOSE, Pa. — Police in Pennsylvania have charged a mother, father and grandmother after a four-month-old baby died and fentanyl was found in the infant’s system. Bensalem police told WPVI officers were called to a home in Trevose on Jan. 7 for a baby in cardiac arrest. At the time, officers took the child to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashua, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Nashua, NH
City
Washington, NH
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Child Molestation#Pastor#Homeland Security#The Bible Baptist Church#Ip#State Prison#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Florida bus shooting: 2 dead, 2 hospitalized in Fort Lauderdale; suspect in custody

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Two people have died and two others are in the hospital after gunfire erupted on a bus in South Florida, authorities said. According to WSVN and WTVJ, the shooting occurred Thursday afternoon as a Broward County Transit bus traveled down Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. The driver heard gunfire aboard the bus and drove toward the Fort Lauderdale Police Department station on the same street, authorities said. When the bus pulled into the police station parking lot, two other vehicles crashed into each other, the news outlets reported.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Director of Worcester Diocese food program placed on leave

WORCESTER, Mass. — The man in charge of a well-known food program in the Worcester Diocese has been placed on leave. In a statement, the diocese says “St. John Parish in Worcester has placed William Riley on administrative leave as the director of the St. John Food for the Poor Program pending the outcome of an investigation of claims of illegal activity involving adults.”
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
84K+
Followers
95K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy