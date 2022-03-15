Beloit police investigating Tuesday afternoon bank robbery

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit are searching for a suspect they said robbed a bank in the city early Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the robbery happened around 12:09 p.m. at Advia Credit Union in the 700 block of 4th Street. The suspect gave the teller a note demanding money before running away with cash.

No one was hurt during the robbery. Police did not provide a suspect description or say how much money the suspect took.

Anyone with information should call police at 608-757-2244.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.