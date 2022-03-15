Morley Stanwood sophomore finishes solid season for basketball Mohawks

Lila Hoisington (File photo)

MORLEY – Basketball season has ended and it’s time for athletes like Morley Stanwood sophomore Lila Hoisington to start focusing on next year.

Hoisington played a key role for a Mohawk team which was 16-5 with three of those losses coming narrowly against defending state runners-up Kent City including a 36-33 setback in the district title game.

“It’s definitely had its ups and downs,” Hoisington said. “Overall, it’s been all right.”

Her role has been scoring, rebounding and anything else the Mohawks need her for on the court.

“I play my best for rebounds,” Hoisington said. “You need to go in and try to get the ball.”

Hoisington’s best shots have been 3-pointers.

“The key has been to not think about it too much,” she said. “Before you make your move you need to know if you’re going to shoot it or not.”

Prior to the Kent City district title game Hoisington expressed happiness with the team.

“The best thing we can work on right now is on own chemistry,” she said. “Other than that, we’re pretty good. I think we definitely improved.”

Hoisington also plays volleyball and was a key member of the Mohawk team in the fall. She does not do a spring sport but focused on basketball as much as she can during the offseason. With the Mohawks losing some key seniors from this year’s team, coach Bob Raven will be looking at Hoisington to fill some key shoes and make some valuable contributions for the 2022-23 campaign.