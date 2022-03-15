ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire tears through Bridgeport home; 9 residents displaced

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

The Red Cross is helping to find emergency housing for four adults and five kids after a fire ripped a home in Bridgeport.

Flames erupted from the home on Garfield Avenue just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the two-alarm fire was apparently stated on the porch and spread to the floors of the home.

No one was injured.

Crews rescued several cats from the home and were able to use special oxygen equipment to care for the cats until Animal Control could get to the scene.

News 12

News 12

