PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are still looking for the suspect in a shooting at a North Portland homeless camp on Tuesday that left one person injured. The shooting happened at a camp near the intersection of North Going Street and Greeley Avenue, about a mile south of the Adidas campus, around 1:15 p.m. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said that one man was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after someone shot him in the leg. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO