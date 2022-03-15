ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Gov. Hogan announces plan to eliminate 4-year degree requirement for thousands of state jobs

 2 days ago
MARYLAND, USA — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday plans to drop the four-year college degree requirement from thousands of state jobs. Some of the jobs losing the four-year degree requirement include roles in IT, administrative and customer service. In a press release, the governor's office said dropping...

WUSA9

Hogan: No 'bidding war' to keep Commanders in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he'd like to keep the Washington Commanders in his state, but he won't be getting into a bidding war with Virginia. We know where Virginia stands as far as the fight to land the Commanders' stadium - plans for three locations and an extensive "Commanders' city"-style were uncovered last week by WUSA9. The commonwealth is considering using $1.2 billion in bonds to build a new stadium.
MARYLAND STATE
Mega 99.3

Washington Ranks in Top 10 for Best States for Women

If you're a woman in Washington state you're in a better place than most states out there. WalletHub looked at women's economic and social wellbeing as well as health care and safety and found that Washington state ranked 9th in the best place for women to live. Not bad considering all the other states that didn't even crack the top 10.
WASHINGTON STATE
WUSA9

DC teens weigh in on Bowser's afterschool program plans

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser explained Thursday how her new budget will help keep teenagers off the streets and involved in afterschool programs. WUSA9 met with three teens who sat outside Emmanuel Baptist Church in the Woodland neighborhood of Southeast D.C. A prime request they said comes down to the old saying, "Location, location, location." They want the Mayor's new proposed after-school programs to come as close as possible to their neighborhoods.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, Announces Run For State’s Attorney Of St. Mary’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago. A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter. “In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices.  I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.” “It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County.  I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.” Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022      
BALTIMORE, MD
ABC30 Fresno

GOP senators meet with 'People's Convoy' truckers

Trucker protesters against COVID vaccine mandates and restrictions met Tuesday with a pair of Republican lawmakers for two hours on Capitol Hill. Republican Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Ted Cruz of Texas spoke with a small group of protesters from "The People's Convoy," who said they won't end their now three-day long circuit along the D.C. beltway -- traveling around 55-60 miles per hour along the often congested corridors of Maryland and Virginia -- until they sit down with other members of Congress and their demands for the rollbacks of a national state of emergency and vaccine mandates are met.
TRAFFIC
WUSA9

DC school officials announce date when students can go mask-free

WASHINGTON — D.C. Public Schools officials announced on Friday that masks will be optional at its buildings, beginning March 16. The change comes amid current low levels of COVID-19 in the District and falls in line with the latest health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
EDUCATION
NBC Sports

Bowser says D.C. can't match VA's funding for Commanders stadium

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has made it clear multiple times her desire for the city's NFL franchise to build its new stadium in the District. However, in an exclusive interview with Bloomberg, Bowser admitted that D.C. won't be able to match the billion-dollar proposal the state of Virginia has offered to help the Commanders pay for a new stadium.
NFL
NBC Washington

Maryland Drops Bachelor's Degree Requirement for Many State Jobs

A four-year college degree will no longer be a requirement for many state jobs in Maryland, the governor announced Tuesday. The state employs more than 38,000 people. Officials estimate that more than half of these jobs can be filled by people with relevant training and experience or community college coursework, rather than a bachelor’s degree.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

A look at the future of RFK Campus

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — WUSA9 was first to report that D.C.’s Congressmember said a new Commanders’ stadium at RFK is “unlikely.” But Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton insisted the old stadium will come down. Mayor Muriel Bowser once called RFK “a National Park dedicated to asphalt.”...
WASHINGTON, DC
