Missing 81-year-old man with dementia found

Update: The man has been found.

Brooklyn police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 81-year-old man with dementia.

He was last seen walking away from his home on Morton Avenue at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday,

He is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 255 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

