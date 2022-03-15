UConn men are seeking NCAA Tournament redemption as the Huskies look to bring the program back to prominence

It’s been 360 days since the No. 7 seed UConn men’s basketball team lost, to No. 10 Maryland, 63-54, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena in Indianapolis.

The Huskies hadn’t made the tournament since 2016, and it showed.

“We let the moment get to us,” said UConn forward Tyrese Martin. ”We realized we were in March, so everybody had the jitters.”

This time around, expectations have risen. There is a buzz about this program that hasn’t been there in years. The team is itching for a chance to prove itself and bring itself back into national prominence with a deep tournament run.

“We aren’t just happy to be there,” said Huskies guard R.J. Cole. “I think we have a real opportunity to make some noise in the tournament and make a run.”

UConn finished 23-9 and 13-6 in the Big East, third in the conference. The Huskies lost, 63-60, in the Big East Tournament semifinals to eventual champion Villanova. It is UConn coach Dan Hurley’s best season in his four-year tenure and earned the Huskies a No. 5 seed in the West Region, where they will face No. 12 New Mexico State on Thursday at KeyBank Arena in Buffalo.

“A lot of times, you get judged off your outcomes in March,” Hurley said. “In a single-elimination tournament, that, in large part, involves matchups.”

Overall, Hurley believes this season has been another step in the right direction for the program.

“In terms of what we’ve been able to do, in terms of the staff and players and in terms of playing at the top of the league, back-to-back [tournament] appearances,” Hurley said. “This year, in a lot of ways, has been about taking the next step and getting better. Now, we are at the point of the year where we take the next step and play well this week.”

The Huskies’ four senior players — Cole, Martin, Isaiah Whaley and Tyler Polley — have played a big part in helping make that next step. They helped rebuild the program back to relevance and are excited to redeem themselves after last year’s first-round loss.

“I definitely feel good,” Martin said. “We have to go out there with the experience we have from last year and know the things we messed up to get sent home first round. We have to make sure we don’t do those things and do the things we do well, great this time around.”

“I feel a lot more confidence coming into the tournament this year than last year,” Cole added. “With COVID and everything, mental, physical and everything was taxing and draining. Now we get a real experience. It’s going to help us.”

For Whaley and Polley, an opportunity like this is why they came back for one last hurrah for a chance to add to their UConn legacy. Cole and Martin still have a chance to come back, but they haven’t made up their minds yet.

“What these guys have done for the program to this point, in terms of being relevant and on the map, in being a team people talk about in March, they’ve done so much for us to get to this point,” Hurley said.

Opportunities to make deep runs in March are ultimately why Hurley came to coach UConn in the first place.

“I loved coaching at the University of Rhode Island,” he said on WFAN’s Tiki & Tierney on Monday afternoon . “We established ourselves as a fringe top-25 level program. We were the class of the Atlantic 10. I had the program in a place where we would be the hunted in that league every year single year, and we weren’t going anywhere.

“The only reason I would leave a place where I truly love coaching at was to go to a place where you legitimately could compete for a national championship or Final Four. I didn’t come here to do good, I want to be an elite coach.”

Heading into the game, Hurley feels that playing in the Big East gives the Huskies an edge.

“We play in such a hard league that these guys are going to go in with a lot more confidence than they did last time,” he said.

Shreyas Laddha can be reached at sladdha@courant.com or at shre98 on Twitter.