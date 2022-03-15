Danielle Fishel reveals she and 'Boy Meets World' costar Ben Savage once went on a date to see if they had a romantic connection in real life

Danielle Fishel and Ben Savage. SGranitz/WireImage

Danielle Fishel and Ben Savage went on one date to see if they had feelings for each other.

They didn't, but the two remained close friends. Savage later accompanied Fishel to a school dance.

Fishel said they went to Denny's after the dance but forgot money. She left her purse as "collateral."

Danielle Fishel and Ben Savage grew up together onscreen playing two halves of an iconic TV couple on the ABC hit "Boy Meets World" from 1993 to 2000. But Fishel confirmed the two never had a romantic relationship in real life, although they did give it a try.

According to People , at '90s Con, held in Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday, Fishel revealed that she and Savage went on a single date together during their show's run. But according to the actress, they quickly determined their on-screen romantic chemistry didn't translate.

"There was literally I think one moment where Ben and I looked at each other after we had been working together for like two years and were like, 'Are there feelings there?'" she said. "And then we went out to dinner, and we were like, 'No!'"

Fishel, now 40, is currently married to Jensen Karp , with whom she shares two kids. Savage has maintained privacy about his personal life, and it's not known whether he's currently with a romantic partner.

Savage and Fishel on "Girl Meets World." Disney Channel/Gilles Mingasson

Despite the lack of romantic chemistry, Fishel and Savage remained close friends. At some point after the date, Fishel even asked Savage to accompany her to what she called the "very misogynistic" event at her school called the "vice-versa dance," where the girls were meant to ask the boys out.

Per People , Fishel said that she Savage went to the dance as friends and ended the night at Denny's. When the waiter brought their bill at the end of the meal, Savage realized he'd forgotten his wallet and Fishel didn't have any money with her either.

"They brought us the bill, and we were like, 'Oh, we don't have any money!'" Fishel recalled. "I had to keep my purse there as collateral, and we drove to my parents' house, got money, and then drove back to Denny's and were like, 'Thank you so much.'"

Fishel and Savage reprised their roles on Disney's sequel series "Girl Meets World." The show, which ran from 2014 to 2017 focused on Cory and Topanga's preteen daughter, Riley Matthews.