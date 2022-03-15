ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore, CA

Livermore smoke shop’s license revoked for selling vaping products to minors

By Erica Pieschke
 2 days ago

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) – A smoke shop in Livermore has lost its tobacco retail license for five years after repeatedly selling vape and vape-related products, specifically to minors, according to the Livermore Police Department.

An adminstrative hearing was held on March 3 following the smoke shop’s repeated violations.

The shop owner will not be allowed to sell all tobacco products until 2027.

Last month, an inspection was conducted leading to the confiscation of hundreds of flavored tobacco products found in a room at Cloud Smoke shop located at 4088 East Ave. — Formerly known as Spark Smoke and Vape.

An ordinance in the city prohibits selling flavored tobacco products, electronic smoking devices, and fluid, police say.

The 48-year-old store owner of Mountain House, Wahid Faroqi, was cited in Jan. 2021 for selling a flavored electronic device to a minor decoy. Faroqi was then ordered to remove vaping products immediately.

About six months later in June, an employee sold a vape product to another minor decoy.

Faroqi got a 90-day suspension of selling any tobacco and nicotine products.

That did not stop the shop owner, as tips continued to come into authorities.

On Feb. 10, 41 cases containing 244 vapor products were found in an ’employees only’ area during an inspection. According to the owner, he claimed they were being returned but was not able to provide invoice proof.

“This store is situated right across the street from a middle school and daycare, and they are selling to kids,” said Livermore Police Sgt. Paul Mayer. “It’s really hard for kids to not get addicted and if we can disrupt the supply chain, then they have to stop. It’s not only a financial burden for kids but there’s medical, health risks and depression associated with it.”

If you have a violation to report of a business selling tobacco to minors, you are asked to call Sgt. Paul Mayer at (925) 371-4846.

