Parole moved up for Missouri man in sports editor murder

ST. LOUIS–A mid-Missouri man convicted in 2005 of the murder of former Columbia Daily Tribune Sports Editor Kent Heitholt will be free on parole earlier than expected, the Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed Tuesday.

Charles Erickson was sentenced to 25 years in prison in a bizarre prosecution that began when Erickson began having dreams in 2003 of the 2001 murder of Kent Heitholt that made him believe he was the killer. Erickson saw a police sketch of a possible suspect and thought it looked like him. He told friends about all of this, and they contacted Columbia Police.

Erickson was taken into custody and interrogated. Erickson couldn’t identify the object used to kill Heitholt and made guesses. The detective interrogating Erickson did something no seasoned investigator would do; he actually gave him the details of the crime. He told Erickson that Heitholt was strangled with his own belt.

The belt was never recovered, only the buckle, but none of the DNA evidence matched the two people who would serve time for the murder, Erickson and Ryan Ferguson. Four years after his plea deal, Erickson said he made the whole thing up. Ferguson was released in November 2013 after serving more than nine years in prison when a state appeals court vacated the conviction. Erickson remained in prison.

In 2018, a parole release date was scheduled for July 9, 2023. After a Parole Board meeting last November, the state confirmed Tuesday, Erickson’s release date was moved to January 9, 2023.

