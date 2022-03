After a long wait, WWE 2K22 is officially here, and along with the well-received My GM mode and new and improved gameplay comes a full-featured Creation mode that has led to at this point hundreds of hours creating new characters, WWE superstars who were left out of the game, or alternate looks of current stars already in the game. It has also led to a bevy of stars from All Elite Wrestling making it into the game, with major names like Chris Jericho, Thunder Rosa, Kenny Omega, PAC, and more already in the game. We've collected some of our favorite created AEW stars and arenas right here, and you can check out all of them starting on the next slide.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO