I used to be a big wrestling fan when I was younger. My grandmother and I used to be locked in every weekend watching some of the popular names in wrestling during those times. I remember names like Junkyard Dog. Tony Atlas. Wildfire Tommy Rich, Ric Flair, and others. After my grandmother passed, I used to still be a fan and would often think of her while watching it. As I got older some newer names started to come to the forefront including Hulk Hogan, The Ultimate Warrior, and eventually, Razor Ramon who we would later find out was an alias to Scott Hall. I will talk more about that later.

