On the Lookout: Pawnshop shootout suspects sought

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- It was like a scene from a wild west movie: masked robbers approach a store, and aim their guns, only there were no stand-ins or stunt doubles.

El Paso County Sheriff's Detectives are seeking the public's help to find a trio of suspects who targeted a pawn shop in the 300 block of Main Street in Security-Widefield. The crime happened Saturday, March 5, at 11:07 a.m.

The proprietor had already installed security bars on the outside windows; however, that did little in the way of deterring the suspects. It's hoped that security cameras will help capture the men.

Security-Widefield Robbery (EPSO)

The primary suspect, flanked by two others, opened the front door. But twice it appears as though his weapon malfunctioned: he's seen emptying the clip and putting it back. Either out of frustration or freight, the two other suspects started to back away. The main suspect then started to leave, but not before pinching off a solo round that would hit and shatter a display case inside not far from a store employee.

Security-Widefield Robbers (EPSO)

No one was hurt.

Witnesses told detectives they saw the three suspects get into a gray Honda sedan, with temporary license plates. It was driven by a fourth suspect.

If you recognize the suspects or know anything about the crime, call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Communications Center at 719-390-5555, or EPSO Tip Line at 719-520-7777. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

Pueblo Amazon Thief (PPD)

Pueblo Police are looking to identify a plum-clad thief, who stole several packages from inside an Amazon delivery van. Investigators say he took the packages from the vehicle on Monday, March 7th, around 12:22 p.m., while it was parked in the 0-10 block of Stanford Avenue.

Pueblo Suspect Vehicle (PPD)

Detectives say he was seen driving a white Honda CRV.

If you know who this man is, you're asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

Fountain Robber (FPD)

In Fountain, police are working to identify a man who attempted to steal from a vehicle parked in the area of Crest Drive and Sunnyland Loop Lane the morning of February 28. Before the suspect left, the owner confronted the man, and that's when an altercation followed.

The suspect was seen driving a mid-2000s model Chevy Silverado Crew Cab with black wheels and a toolbox in the bed of the truck.

If you can help Fountain Police identify the suspect, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP, or El Paso County Communications at 719-390-5555.

