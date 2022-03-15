Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for attack on Fresno FAX bus

Wearing a yellow jailhouse jumpsuit, Andrew Garcia could only listen as Judge Michael Idiart read his lengthy criminal history before Tuesday's sentencing.

"He had possession of a dagger in 2012, misdemeanor domestic violence, felony possession to stolen property, felony grand theft in 2017 along with a 148," Idiart said.

In a now-viral video, Garcia can be seen tugging the stop request cord on a FAX bus that was traveling through southeast Fresno on April 6, 2021.

Moments later, he strikes a man in the face - before walking away.

Police said the victim was a 42-year-old man with special needs who was on the phone and did nothing to provoke the attack.

In January, Garcia pleaded no contest to battery and resisting arrest.

"Your total term is what I indicated, three years and that's with the benefit of any mandatory supervision," Idiart said.

Prosecutors had originally argued for Garcia to spend four years in custody, but the public defender says he should be out in about a year and a half.

"The three years was imposed and he'll be serving half time," says Stephanie Negin. "This was part of a plea deal as Mr. Garcia did accept responsibility for his actions."