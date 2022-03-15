ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases continue downward trend

By Chris Counts
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Tuesday shows that the numbers of active COVID-19 cases and patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas continue to decline.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed 1,810 active cases of the virus Tuesday, a drop of 104 from the previous day. There were 423 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 827,336 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also revealed a decrease of just one hospitalization in the last 24 hours, dropping that number to 216. There were three fewer patients on ventilators than the day prior, moving that number to 39, while 65 patients are in ICU due to the virus, down by four from the previous day.

A look at COVID-19 in Arkansas: 2 years later

Health officials reported 21 deaths attributed to COVID-19 Tuesday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 10,971.

In the last 24 hours, 1,515 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given out in Arkansas. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,573,311, with another 370,788 being partially immunized.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

