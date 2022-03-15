ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Abbott says Beto is 'flailing' with 'thug' attack

By Anna Giaritelli, Washington Examiner
Gazette
 1 day ago

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is running a "flailing" campaign, as evidenced by the challenger's claims that Abbott is a "thug" and "authoritarian." Abbott, who spoke with the Washington Examiner at his office inside the Texas Capitol Monday, described O'Rourke's...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Greg Abbott could lose in Texas — but it feels like Democrats don’t believe that

After Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas, successfully fielded off a primary challenge on Tuesday night, his campaign spent the next morning reminding people that their strategy of attacking marginalized Texans has only just begun.When asked about the Abbott campaign running on the notion that gender-affirming care for trans children is equivalent to child abuse, David Carney, a New Hampshire based consultant who has worked with Abbott for years now, said, “That is a 75-80% winner.”“I don’t believe even O’Rourke would think that if a parent cut off the hand of their kid, that would not be child abuse,”...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Beto O’Rourke Calls Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a ‘Thug’ and ‘Authoritarian’ at SXSW

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke had choice words for his opponent, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. “He’s a thug, he’s an authoritarian,” O’Rourke said during an interview with Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith at South by Southwest on Saturday. O’Rourke cited the power grid failures in early 2021, accusing Abbott of not going after electricity companies for price-gouging and instead being paid off by them. “He’s taking millions of dollars in payoffs from these same people. I mean, he’s got his own oligarch here in the state of Texas.” O’Rourke specifically cited Kelcy Warren, who runs the Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners and who pocketed millions during the 2021 storms. Warren sued O’Rourke for defamation last month over his criticisms, and Abbott’s campaign rebuffed the Democrat in a statement Saturday. “It’s unfortunate Beto O’Rourke continues to run a campaign based on fear mongering and tearing down Texas,” it told the Texas Tribune.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Fox host raises eyebrows by spreading claim that Biden ‘does not see Putin as the enemy’

Sunday Morning Features host Maria Bartiromo drew fire on Twitter from a prominent MSNBC host and others after she claimed that some Americans were questioning whether President Joe Biden truly views Russia’s Vladimir Putin as an adversary.Bartiromo made the comments on Fox and Friends, the network’s flagship morning show, on Sunday while interviewing Sen Lindsey Graham. Mr Graham, a longtime loyalist of former President Donald Trump, has been a chief purveyor of the bizarre claim that Mr Trump’s administration was somehow putting up a stronger resistance to Mr Putin’s whims than does the Biden White House.“I was on the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
The Independent

Trevor Reed: Biden tells parents of US marine imprisoned by Russia ‘I just can’t imagine what you’re going through’

The parents of Trevor Reed have spoken with US President Joe Biden about their son, a former US marine who has been imprisoned in Russia for nearly three years.“After his event in Fort Worth, the President called Joey and Paula Reed to reiterate his commitment to doing everything he can to bring their son home, to staying in close touch with them through his national security team, and to finding a time to meet in person,” a White House official said after Mr Biden’s trip to Texas.A number of reporters were present when the Reeds received the call, according...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Lauren Boebert mocked for mangling Robin Hood reference in criticism of Biden on Fox News

Right-wing Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert got herself in a tangle on Fox News on Tuesday when she struggled to draw an analogy between the Biden administration’s policies and a cartoon character.“I don’t know who’s running the federal government these days,” she said. “Joe Biden or Prince John, uh…from…uh, Prince John. But they’re taxing us into poverty.”She seems to have been referring to Prince John, the main villain in the 1973 Disney adaptation of Robin Hood. A smirking lion who robs the poor of money to feed his own greed, he benefits from the support of a snake known as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Senate#Texas Democratic Party#Natural Gas#Real Clear Politics#Democratic#The Washington Examiner#Republican#The U S Senate#The Democratic Party#O Rourke Dubbed Abbott
Washington Examiner

Past Trump

In a ritual dating back to that June 2015 ride down the escalator, the Republican Party is having a debate over what to do about Donald Trump. Some GOP power brokers, chief among them Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, are doing what they can to put this tradition, and the entire question, in the rearview.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Salon

Kyrsten Sinema "mocked" Joe Biden and praised GOP at secret right-wing fundraiser, new book claims

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) cracked jokes about President Joe Biden and lavished praise onto House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) and Congressman Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) while attending a private fundraiser sometime after Biden was elected, according to an upcoming book. Excerpts from...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ted Cruz complains high gas prices are killing ‘freedom’ convoy protest as he rides shotgun

Republican US Senator Ted Cruz visited the “People’s Convoy” in Maryland, even riding along in the lead vehicle and waving to protesters. Mr Cruz met with the convoy organisers earlier this week, and joined the truckers on Thursday near their encampment in Hagerstown, Maryland. During his visit, Mr Cruz rode in the passenger seat of the convoy’s lead truck. Organiser Brett Brase, a trucker from Ohio, viewed Mr Cruz’s decision to visit the rally as a needed shot of adrenaline for a protest effort whose media interest was largely eclipsed by the war in Ukraine. “There ain’t no ignoring...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Jen Psaki laughs off Ted Cruz calling her Peppermint Patty

Jen Psaki has laughed off Senator Ted Cruz’s description of her as “Peppermint Patty”, telling reporters “I’m not gonna take it too offensively ... I’m a little tougher than that”.Senator Cruz made the remark at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), in a speech in which he lambasted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, laid into ‘big government’ and praised the crowd for not wearing face masks.After Mr Cruz mentioned Mr Trudeau, the crowd respoinded with loud boos, and the Texas Republican appeared unhappy that his mention of Ms Psaki did not elicit the same response.‘Oh come on, Jen Psaki doesn’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Metro International

Biden’s Fed nominee Raskin imperiled by Democrat’s opposition

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Sarah Bloom Raskin’s nomination to become the top bank regulator at the Federal Reserve, already stalled by Republicans, was dealt a heavy blow on Monday after she lost the backing of a senator from President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party. Raskin’s “previous public statements have failed to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy