Dorchester County, SC

Some neighbors shocked, others not surprised by cockfighting ring bust

By Riley Benson
 2 days ago

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Neighbors and animal rights advocates are calling for new and more strict laws when it comes to cockfighting in South Carolina. The calls came after dozens of people were arrested as part of a cockfighting ring in Dorchester County this past Saturday.

32 people are facing charges from Saturday’s cockfighting bust in Ridgeville. Some neighbors who didn’t want to speak on camera called it shocking while others weren’t surprised. Local and federal animal advocates are calling for South Carolina to adopt stronger penalties.

32 charged, 125 roosters euthanized in Ridgeville cockfighting ring

“So it’s been a lot of work, an uphill battle and we have seen a lot of cockfighting in South Carolina,” says Marty Irby, Executive Director of Animal Wellness Action based out of Washington D.C.

Many of those arrested are facing multiple charges after participating in the cockfighting ring, some faced a judge on Sunday or Monday.

Irby says because of weak penalties for cockfighting in Southeastern states, it’s something they see a lot of because it’s hard for law enforcement to crack down on perpetrators.

“Law enforcement officials on the state level are very reluctant to go in and charge someone based on the state laws because the penalties are so weak,” says Irby.

Irby says North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and other Southeastern states see the most cockfighting rings and raising of chickens for fighting than most other states. Advocates say not only is the fighting dangerous for animals but for humans too.

“And we’ve seen huge outbreaks of Avian Influenza in South Carolina,” says Irby. “We’ve seen these cockfighting shipments cause the transmission of this disease all over the U.S..”

Charleston Animal Society President Joe Elmore released a statement saying in part quote “Cockfighting is intentional animal abuse and we see, time and again, that these acts are also associated with drugs, gambling and human violence.”

The statement goes on to say, “South Carolina’s cockfighting laws are among the weakest in the country, and efforts over the years to pass stronger laws have been defeated. Cockfighting lobbying efforts are strong in our state leading to the exemptions of gamefowl in our animal cruelty laws. It’s a thriving enterprise and a blight on our state.”

Both Elmore and Irby say elected officials can stop the abuse against chickens.

“The more than we can do to upgrade the penalties on the state level, the better off the animals will be and the better off the humans in South Carolina and the constituents are going to be.”

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate following Saturday’s bust.

Editor’s Note: Since airing, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has updated the number of arrests to 32 people.

