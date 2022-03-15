“Man, I’m lucky.” Cargo van wrecks on Kell East

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX\KJTL) — Crews are currently working the scene of a wreck that has one man saying “Man I’m lucky. I’m so lucky”.

Around 5:55 p.m. a small cargo van crashed into a fence and striking a light pole before coming to a stop on Kell East near Camelot Apartments and Ben Franklin Elementary.

As the occupant of the vehicle exited you could overhear him say “Man I’m lucky. I’m so lucky”.

It was later discovered a large metal fence pole went through the windshield and through the van just missing the driver.













According to WFPD officers on scene there were no injuries reported.



