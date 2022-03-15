ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings to sign veteran LB Jordan Hicks to two-year, $10M deal

By Sam Robinson
 1 day ago
Outside linebacker Jordan Hicks. Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Hicks has agreed to a two-year contract worth $10M, Caplan adds, noting the deal includes $6.5M guaranteed. Incentives can take the price up to $12M. This will be Hicks’ third team and he has played every-down roles for his previous two (Philadelphia and Arizona).

The Cardinals allowed Hicks to seek a trade after they drafted Zaven Collins last year, but the team ended up keeping Hicks in his usual full-time role. Hicks played 97% of the Cards’ defensive snaps last season, starting in all 18 games. The Cards have drafted off-ball ‘backers in each of the past two first rounds (Collins and Isaiah Simmons), leaving them less needy of a veteran presence like Hicks, who is set for his age-30 season in 2022.

A Super Bowl LII starter with Philly, Hicks has also rebounded from his injury-plagued Eagles tenure. He did not miss a game in three Cardinals seasons. Hicks made 150 tackles in 2019 and surpassed 110 in each of his next two seasons, totaling 29 tackles for loss with Arizona.

Minnesota is starting over after eight seasons of Mike Zimmer leading its defense. Ed Donatell is now at the controls, and Minnesota is shifting to a 3-4 defense for the first time in decades.

#Vikings#Veteran#Philadelphia#American Football#Cardinals#Cards#Philly#Eagles
