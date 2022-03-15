ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Firefighters extinguish house fire in Serra Mesa

By Claudia Amezcua
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYMB8_0egF2wmJ00

SERRA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire at a home in Serra Mesa on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called out to a fire at a one-story home in the 3000 block of Angwin Drive in Serra Mesa at 1:07 p.m. When they arrived, they quickly went to work and had the blaze extinguished at 1:28 p.m., according to Maria Gamez, Public Information Officer for the city of San Diego.

Gamez tells ABC 10 News no one was home at the time of the fire, but firefighters were able to rescue four turtles and three iguanas. Two other iguanas remain unaccounted for.

Crew members will remain on the scene for an extended overhaul of the property.

It's unclear what started the fire.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Firefighters#Accident#10news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy