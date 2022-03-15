New Zealand to open borders to vaccinated travellers from next month

New Zealand will reopen to tourists from April

New Zealand is re-opening its borders to the world, after two years spent closed off by the pandemic.

From 13 April, vaccinated tourists from Australia will be able to enter the country without isolating.

From 2 May vaccinated tourists from other visa-waiver countries, including the US, UK, Germany, Canada, Japan, Singapore and others, will be allowed entry.

“We’re ready to welcome the world back,” prime minister Jacinda Ardern said. “New Zealand will be ready with open arms.”

“We are ready to roll out the green and gold carpet to our Australian neighbours, and in time for the school holidays,” tourism minister Stuart Nash said. “We have missed you.”

It is now two years from Ardern’s 2020 decision to snap close New Zealand’s borders, as the country’s first outbreak of Covid cases sprang up.

The country successfully eliminated the virus in-country, and spent a large chunk of the two years that followed Covid-free, as coronavirus swept around the world.

Even as the Omicron outbreak grows, with 15-20,000 cases a day, the country has maintained the lowest death rate in the OECD, with 115 deaths in total since the pandemic began.

It is reopening now after vaccinating the vast majority of adults – 95% of those aged 12 and over are now double-vaccinated, and 72% have had a booster shot.

The announcement will come as a relief for the country’s tourism and hospitality businesses, many of which have struggled to survive the border closures. According to Tourism Industry Aotearoa, total tourism expenditure in 2021 fell by 37% – a loss of $15.6bn – from the previous year.

Pre-Covid figures show tourism was New Zealand’s biggest export industry, contributing 20% of total exports and directly accounting for 5.5% of GDP.

“This brings with it huge economic opportunities for us – we will be a sought-after market. We’re now known globally as not just being clean and green, but also being safe, so we know that we’ll be in high demand,” Ardern said. Nash said it would take time to rebuild the sector.

While those with approved visitor visas from anywhere in the world can enter from May, tourists from countries without visa waivers – including China and India – at this stage are will not be able to enter until October. Ardern said those dates would also be reviewed.

“We are considering how we might be able to bring forward other visa categories as well,” she said.

Those who enter will have to have a negative pre-departure test.

“While we have removed all travel isolation so that tourists will be able to experience the sights and sounds [of Aotearoa] immediately, they will be required to have a pre-departure test,” Ardern said.

Earlier this year, the government opened the borders to New Zealanders trapped overseas – many of whom had spent months or years locked out of the country by strict border rules and limited quarantine space.

The country also opened its border to skilled and essential workers on Monday. The country has delayed its reopening strategy as new variants emerged – first for Delta and then Omicron.