ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Can Turmeric Help a Blocked Sinus?

By Alan Mozes
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xWRMF_0egF2abZ00

If you have blocked sinuses, a sinus infection or chronic sinusitis and you've heard of turmeric's sinus-unclogging potential, you may be ready to mix up a bright yellow elixir so you can feel better ASAP. But hold on: Does the spice really unblock your sinuses? In short: Maybe.

Read more: 12 Possible Benefits of Turmeric and Curcumin, and the Risks to Know

The Medicinal Power of Turmeric

Derived from a plant belonging to the ginger family, turmeric is a Southeast Asian staple and a major ingredient in curry, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH).

And this colorful yellow spice has indeed been touted for a variety of health benefits, per the Mayo Clinic , which suggests it's the curcumin (turmeric's active ingredient and the source of its yellow color) that's linked to benefits for type 2 diabetes , inflammatory bowel disease, obesity and cancer.

Turmeric is also a staple of Chinese and Indian traditional medicine, according to the NCCIH, and it's used by the latter to treat skin conditions, joint problems, gastrointestinal concerns and, yes, upper respiratory tract disorders.

As a dietary supplement, turmeric has been lauded for myriad conditions including arthritis, allergies, GI disorders, liver disease, depression and, yet again, respiratory infections, among other things, per the NCCIH.

Turmeric May Not Clear Sinuses

But is turmeric's sinus-unclogging promise certain? As it stands, expert takes largely range from "maybe" to "no one really knows."

Absent any randomized controlled trials, "the answer is ​ possibly ​," given lab work highlighting its anti-inflammatory capacity, says Lona Sandon, PhD, RDN , a Dallas-based registered dietitian nutritionist and associate professor in the Department of Clinical Nutrition at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

Still, turmeric is "not an antibiotic designed to treat the infection that is likely the cause of sinusitis," Sandon says. "So it may help alleviate symptoms to some degree, but not kill off the offending pathogen that is causing the sinusitis."

Doug Cook, RDN, MPH , a registered dietitian nutritionist at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, is less convinced of turmeric as a sinus-clearing solution .

For one thing, Cook says, "turmeric as a spice is poorly absorbed" — a thought echoed by the NCCIH, which notes that curcumin has low bioavailability, meaning most of what you might take in will never reach the bloodstream.

The other problem, the NCCIH adds, is that curcumin is an unstable ingredient, making it hard to study. And beyond the research concerns, the NCCIH notes that turmeric's purported health benefits remain unproven.

Cook agrees. His take on turmeric's sinusitis relief power is simply: "There is no evidence I'm aware of," he says.

Could Curcuminoids Lessen Sinus Inflammation?

But zeroing in on turmeric's curcuminoid composition lends a potentially more optimistic take for the power of the yellow spice to loosen up your sinuses.

Mayo Clinic underscores the natural anti-inflammatory property of curcuminoids. And the Pacific College of Health and Science (PCHS) notes that as inflammation is an important aspect of sinus trouble, eating foods that can inhibit inflammation may help.

Among those foods — you guessed it — is turmeric, according to the PCHS.

Given its stance that nutrition can play a healing role when facing sinus problems, beyond turmeric, the PCHS recommends anti-inflammatory diet that includes:

  • Fish (wild salmon, sardine, cod)
  • Avocados
  • Beans
  • Fruits (oranges, grapefruit, apples)
  • Green vegetables (broccoli, asparagus)
  • Other spices ( ginger , cayenne, basil)

How to Use Turmeric

Turmeric has no real downside, so if you do decide to add the yellow spice to your diet for potential sinus or other health benefits, enjoy up to a maximum of 8 grams per day as a powder or as part of a curry or chutney sauce, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Direct nasal applications are not safe, Sandon says. "The aroma of many spices can give the sensation of opening up the nasal passages, as some spices can cause dilation of vessels, but I would caution people not to inhale it," she says. "Inhaling could lead to a burning sensation and damage to membranes in the nose and sinus or even the lungs."

Read more: Always Pair Turmeric With This One Spice to Reap the Most Benefits

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinusitis#Turmeric#Cod#Clinical Nutrition#Asap#Southeast Asian#The Mayo Clinic#Chinese#Indian#Nccih
BGR.com

These 2 medicines are being pulled from store shelves, so beware

Drug recalls are important to stay on top and make sure you have all the latest details about, since, for one thing, most of us have medicine cabinets at home stocked with multiple over-the-counter therapeutics. Moreover, agencies like the FDA issue recalls for items like these on a pretty regular...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
MindBodyGreen

3 Simple Ways To Make Yourself Poop, According To Gut Health Experts

If you ask integrative gut health expert Vincent Pedre, M.D., a healthy person poops on average one to three times per day. Look: If pooping three times a day sounds unimaginable to you, you're not alone. But if pooping at least once every day also feels out of the question, you might be a little backed up.
HEALTH
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Artificial Sweetener You Need To Stop Putting In Your Coffee

Most of us can’t start the day without a cup of coffee. And although some people prefer the taste of black coffee, or have trained themselves to enjoy it, you’re probably used to sweetening it up with cream or a sweetener of choice. While coffee itself isn’t bad for you, loading it up with high sugar additives can have negative health effects. Artificial sweeteners are especially tricky, as they can be sneaky with how much sugar they actually contain. Being thoughtful and intentional about what you’re putting in your coffee, and knowing what may not be the healthiest choice, is the best way to avoid excess sugar in your diet.
HEALTH
UV Cavalier Daily

Blood pressure medication potentially linked to kidney damage, U.Va. researchers find

New research out of School of Medicine suggests that long-term use of certain blood pressure medications may cause kidney damage. The research suggests blood pressure medications — known as angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors designed to lower blood pressure by relaxing veins and arteries — are associated with hardened kidney vessels. Blood vessels provide oxygen to the kidney, so vessel hardening restricts full kidney function.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Drug of Choice for Hypertension? High Blood Pressure

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are the drug of choice for hypertension (high blood pressure). People who are unable to tolerate ACE inhibitors are given angiotensin II receptor antagonists or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). However, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment of hypertension. Because hypertension is caused by many factors, different medications...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WKRC

Throw these out: 2 medicines being recalled for contamination

UNDATED (WKRC) - Two over-the-counter medicines have been recalled for contamination. The first recalled issued by the FDA concerns World Health Products' Jetfuel Diuretic. The supplement was contaminated with undisclosed milk, a potential allergen for people with milk or lactose intolerance. The bottles of the GAT Sport Jetfuel Diuretic were sold nationwide on the GAT Sport website, Amazon, and brick-and-mortar retailers.
HEALTH
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy