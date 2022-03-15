ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Does Progesterone Cause Acid Reflux?

By Vanessa Caceres
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23PXCh_0egF2Ymz00

If you've felt the familiar, irritating ache of acid reflux, you've also likely dug around to find out what might be causing it. There are common culprits for sure, but could your hormones be one of them? Progesterone, acid reflux and menstrual cycles can go together, for starters.

Read more: Take These Steps to Heal Your Esophagus When Stomach Acid Backs Up

Progesterone Can Prompt Reflux

There actually is a connection between progesterone and acid reflux, but first, some basics: Progesterone is a hormone that rises in the body during pregnancy and during the second half of the menstrual cycle, closer to when your period starts, according to the Endocrine Society .

Progesterone allows the lining of the uterus to thicken, says Jason R. Rubinov, MD , medical director of the Gastroenterology Center of New York and a clinical instructor of medicine with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. This helps the body get ready for a fertilized egg. If that doesn't happen, progesterone levels go down, and a menstrual period begins.

Acid reflux, or gastroesophageal reflux , is what happens when what's in your stomach doesn't flow through your system the way it should, but heads back up into your throat through your esophagus, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine (NLM). If that sounds like it could be painful, that's because it can: It can cause heartburn, plus a bitter, uncomfortable taste in your mouth.

Progesterone can also relax the lower esophageal sphincter, which is the muscle between the esophagus and stomach that helps the food and acid in your stomach stay where it belongs. If it's not functioning right, it can lead to acid reflux, Dr. Rubinov says.

This means that progesterone can indeed bring on or worsen reflux, including around the time you get your period. It's also why acid reflux is a common issue during pregnancy.

Acid Reflux and Other Hormones

As it turns out, estrogen, another hormone, can also play a role in acid reflux because it can also decrease the tone of the lower esophageal sphincter, according to the Endocrine Society . That decrease in muscle tone can promote acid reflux, Dr. Rubinov says. This is why acid reflux sometimes occurs with hormone therapy, which is used by some people around menopause, or with a group of medicines called selective estrogen receptor modulators, he says.

People who are postmenopausal don't typically have a hormone-related increase in acid reflux, unless they're using hormone therapy, Dr. Rubinov says. "At menopause, progesterone levels fall, which means that their effects on the lower esophageal sphincter decline as well."

Acid Reflux and Other Factors

Of course, there are other factors besides hormones that can contribute to acid reflux too, according to the NLM , such as health conditions and certain foods and drinks.

A weight increase may also lead to acid reflux because it can up the pressure on your lower esophageal sphincter, making it less likely to stay closed when it should, according to Harvard Health Publishing .

And while some medications might cause acid reflux, hypothyroidism medications don't appear to, even though acid reflux seems to be more common in people with the condition, Dr. Rubinov says.

3 Steps to Manage Acid Reflux

If you find that you get acid reflux more frequently around your period or other times, here are a few tips from Harvard to help manage and prevent it:

  • Avoid foods that trigger acid reflux . ​ These may include garlic, onions, fatty foods and spicy foods, as well as chocolate, coffee and alcohol.
  • Don't snooze after eating. ​ Lying down too soon after you eat could cause acid from your stomach to go the wrong way. Try to finish eating three hours before you sleep, and avoid post-meal naps, as tempting as they may be.
  • Ask your doctor if any medications you ​​ 're taking could contribute to acid reflux. ​ Postmenopausal estrogen, bisphosphonates taken to raise bone density and anti-inflammatory pain relievers are among some culprits that can irritate your esophagus and contribute to acid reflux.

Read more: The 9 Best Natural Remedies for Heartburn

Comments / 1

Related
RunnersWorld

What Do Normal Cholesterol Levels Look Like?

Cholesterol and some of the health issues associated with it (like cardiovascular disease and heart attacks) might seem like something you don’t need to worry about as a runner. After all, racking up the miles helps fry fat, keep your weight in check, and keep that ticker in tip-top shape—right?
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acid Reflux#Progesterone#Hormone Therapy#The Endocrine Society#Md
MindBodyGreen

3 Simple Ways To Make Yourself Poop, According To Gut Health Experts

If you ask integrative gut health expert Vincent Pedre, M.D., a healthy person poops on average one to three times per day. Look: If pooping three times a day sounds unimaginable to you, you're not alone. But if pooping at least once every day also feels out of the question, you might be a little backed up.
HEALTH
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Artificial Sweetener You Need To Stop Putting In Your Coffee

Most of us can’t start the day without a cup of coffee. And although some people prefer the taste of black coffee, or have trained themselves to enjoy it, you’re probably used to sweetening it up with cream or a sweetener of choice. While coffee itself isn’t bad for you, loading it up with high sugar additives can have negative health effects. Artificial sweeteners are especially tricky, as they can be sneaky with how much sugar they actually contain. Being thoughtful and intentional about what you’re putting in your coffee, and knowing what may not be the healthiest choice, is the best way to avoid excess sugar in your diet.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
realitytitbit.com

Dr Pimple Popper fans demand Audrey Schroeder's follow-up episode

The rerun of Audrey Schroeder’s Dr Pimple Popper episode has reminded viewers of their desire for an update on her condition, Steatocystoma Multiplex. Last year, Audrey Schroeder’s appearance on Dr Pimple Popper tugged on heartstrings since the patient suffered from severe Steatocystoma multiplex, where the burning pain was so difficult, it interfered with her daily routine. Her condition was more complicated since she also suffered Crohn’s disease, making her situation even more dangerous.
TV & VIDEOS
UV Cavalier Daily

Blood pressure medication potentially linked to kidney damage, U.Va. researchers find

New research out of School of Medicine suggests that long-term use of certain blood pressure medications may cause kidney damage. The research suggests blood pressure medications — known as angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors designed to lower blood pressure by relaxing veins and arteries — are associated with hardened kidney vessels. Blood vessels provide oxygen to the kidney, so vessel hardening restricts full kidney function.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BGR.com

These 2 medicines are being pulled from store shelves, so beware

Drug recalls are important to stay on top and make sure you have all the latest details about, since, for one thing, most of us have medicine cabinets at home stocked with multiple over-the-counter therapeutics. Moreover, agencies like the FDA issue recalls for items like these on a pretty regular...
INDUSTRY
Indy100

5 surprising signs of high intelligence

Nowadays, everyone is a self-proclaimed genius. Particularly, there are many people who not only want to exhibit high intelligence themselves but also seek it out in others as well. High intelligence is defined as having "superior intellectual or artistic abilities or exceptional creative power or as someone who ranks in the top 1% of all people on a test of intelligence.There are a few different methods for testing for high intelligence that have been created by psychologists and other experts. Sure, people can test there IQ (intelligence quotient) but the average IQ assessment is specifically designed to measure aptitude and...
MENTAL HEALTH
shefinds

3 Foods To Eat For Aging Hair And Nails, According to A Dermatologist

Our keratin protein levels can drop as we age, making our hair weaker, thinner and less elastic. Keratin also makes up our nails, and a deficiency of this protein will often result in hair loss, sagging skin and nail breakage. In order to combat this, it’s vital to have a balanced diet filled with foods high in biotin (vitamin B7) and protein.
SKIN CARE
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy