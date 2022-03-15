ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Signs Groundbreaking Legislation to Make Florida a National Leader by Eliminating High-Stakes Testing

alachuachronicle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by Speaker Chris Sprowls, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, and legislative leaders to sign Senate Bill 1048, which officially replaces the Florida Standards Assessment with progress monitoring to measure students’ growth. The legislation, sponsored by Senator Manny...

alachuachronicle.com

Comments / 80

Gerald Armstrong
1d ago

standardized testing causes worse end results than allowing each child to progress on their own. - - - NOT ALL children are gifted and not not all children can take tests and do well, and not all children can keep up with the main stream. - - - I had one of each, and standardized testing was a nightmare ! It's wrong, and it needs to be abolished.Each student has to be evaluated and taught accordingly.

Reply(1)
15
John Bergdorf
1d ago

Traditional standardized tests (psat, sat, gre, etc.) have many flaws, and have been proven to be discriminatory. Progress monitoring will be an efficient method of guaging a student's education while eliminating a "one size fits all" mentality of assessment.

Reply
8
Guest
1d ago

This is how it was when I was in school in Florida. We took the CAT test in elementary/ middle school and the SSAT in high school and were assessed accordingly. If additional help was needed for a certain skill you worked on that separately and tested on that skill.

Reply
5
Related
The Hill

Biden raises stakes with allegations of Russian war crimes

President Biden ’s condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a warm criminal” marked a dramatic shift in how the U.S. talks about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. To officially affix the “war crimes” label to a country’s actions involves a vigorous, often decades-long legal process, and...
POTUS
FOXBusiness

House votes overwhelmingly to suspend normal trade relations with Russia, Belarus

The House of Representatives on Thursday voted 424-8 to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus amid the invasion of Ukraine. The Senate will vote next on the suspension, which would enable President Biden to further weaken the Russian economy by levying higher tariffs on Russian goods such as steel, aluminum, plywood and other goods.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tarpon Springs, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Hill

COVID-19 scrambles White House St. Patrick's Day plans

Thursday was set to be a celebratory day at the White House, with President Biden reveling in his Irish roots at in-person St. Patrick’s Day events that were ruled out last year by the pandemic. But the White House was forced at the last minute to adjust its plans...
POTUS
NBC News

Dolly Parton remains on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot, despite her declining the nomination

Dolly Parton remains on the ballot for this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, despite her public misgivings over her nomination. Parton said Monday in a statement posted to social media that, while flattered, she was declining her nomination. She noted her desire to one day maybe do a rock album and hopes that the organization might reconsider her “if I am ever worthy."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Wilton Simpson
Person
Richard Corcoran
FOXBusiness

Federal Reserve raises interest rates: What to do now

The Federal Reserve ended its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting Wednesday with the announcement that it is raising rates for the first time since 2018. The Fed raised the federal funds rate by 25 basis points moving it from 0% to a targeted range of 0.25% to 0.5%. This decision came as no surprise after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he backed the move earlier this month. The Fed also indicated that it anticipates more rate hikes will soon come.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy